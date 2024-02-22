CutisCare Appoints Dr. Bob Bartlett to Chief Medical Officer, Strengthening Commitment to Advancing Wound Care Solutions

CutisCare LLC

22 Feb, 2024, 15:00 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CūtisCare LLC, a leading provider in wound care and hyperbaric management, proudly announces the promotion of Dr. Bob Bartlett, MD, to the position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO). This strategic move underscores CutisCare's dedication to delivering unparalleled wound care services and advancing healthcare solutions.

Dr. Bartlett's journey with CutisCare began when he joined the Medical Advisory Board, bringing with him over 30 years of clinical and corporate expertise in wound healing, hyperbaric therapy, research and knowledge management. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/bobbartlettmd/)

A Magna cum Laude graduate of the University of South Alabama School of Medicine, Dr. Bartlett holds numerous certifications, including Certified Physician Executive, Certified Wound Specialist, and Hyperbaric Medicine. His impact on the field extends to his recent roles as Chief Medical Officer for Swift Medical and past President of the Board for the Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing.

As a member of CutisCare's Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Bartlett has played a pivotal role in enhancing education and thought leadership within the company. His commitment to mentorship and disseminating best practices in wound care aligns seamlessly with CutisCare's mission to be a resource for hospitals and providers, offering the highest quality wound care services through a network of clinics.

Jim Patrick, CutisCare Board Chairman, and CEO expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Bartlett's promotion, stating, "Dr. Bob Bartlett's elevation to Chief Medical Officer marks a significant milestone for CutisCare. His wealth of experience and leadership in the wound healing community will contribute to our ongoing commitment to excellence in patient care and clinical research."

In his new position as CMO, Dr. Bartlett will play a key role in shaping CutisCare's strategy to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen solutions for hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems and physician practices. This appointment reaffirms CutisCare's dedication to collaboration, research, and a culture of compliance for providers and patients with chronic wounds.

About CūtisCare
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physician practices to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With coast-to-coast operations, CūtisCare continues to develop innovative solutions to meet the changing healthcare environment.

For more information, visit https://cutiscareusa.com and follow us CutisCare LLC | LinkedIn.

