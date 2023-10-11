CutisCare Welcomes Dr. John A. Guerriero III, DO RPVI to its Esteemed Medical Advisory Board

News provided by

CutisCare LLC

11 Oct, 2023, 15:30 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CūtisCare LLC, a leading provider of specialized wound care services, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its esteemed Medical Advisory Board, Dr. John A. Guerriero III, DO RPVI; a distinguished vascular surgeon, and Medical Director with over 15 years of exemplary service at the Comprehensive Wound Care Center in Berwick, PA, renowned for his exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and outstanding commitment to patient care.

Continue Reading
John A. Guerriero III, DO RPVI CutisCare's Medical Advisory Board Member.
John A. Guerriero III, DO RPVI CutisCare's Medical Advisory Board Member.

During his tenure as the Medical Director of the Comprehensive Wound Care Center, Dr. Guerriero's extraordinary contributions have led the Center to earn the coveted distinction and Center of Excellence recognition for more than a decade. His passion for limb preservation, expertise in endovascular procedures, and profound knowledge in wound care have solidified his reputation as a true authority in these specialized areas of medicine. Dr. Guerriero's commitment to delivering personalized care and staying abreast of the latest medical advancements underscores his dedication to improving the lives of his patients.

"We are honored to have Dr. John A. Guerriero III join our Medical Advisory Board. His wealth of expertise and unparalleled dedication to advancing wound care align seamlessly with our mission at CutisCare," said Dr. Juan Bravo, MD, CutisCare's Medical Advisory Board Chairman. "Dr. Guerriero's inclusion strengthens our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the highest standards of patient care."

As a vascular surgeon and Medical Director, Dr. Guerriero has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements, ensuring that his patients receive the most advanced and effective treatments available. His invaluable insights and deep knowledge in the field will undoubtedly contribute significantly to CutisCare's ongoing mission to provide exceptional wound care services. With Dr. Guerriero on board, CutisCare reaffirms its dedication to thought leadership, best practices, and the relentless pursuit of excellence in the specialized field of wound care.

About CūtisCare
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

For more information, visit https://cutiscareusa.com or CutisCare LLC | LinkedIn.
Media Contact: Kelly Caceres, (904) 446-0708, [email protected]

SOURCE CutisCare LLC

Also from this source

CūtisCare Continues to Champion Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for Breast Cancer Patients Battling Late Effects of Radiation

CūtisCare Continues to Champion Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for Breast Cancer Patients Battling Late Effects of Radiation

CūtisCare LLC leading provider of wound care management services to hospitals and physicians, is taking the initiative to raise awareness about the...
CūtisCare Shines a Spotlight on PAD Awareness Month: Empowering Community Health Through Innovative Solutions

CūtisCare Shines a Spotlight on PAD Awareness Month: Empowering Community Health Through Innovative Solutions

In alignment with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month, CūtisCare, a leading provider of wound care management services to hospitals and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.