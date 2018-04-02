CutisPharma Announces Launch Of FIRVANQ™ (vancomycin hydrochloride) For Oral Solution

Commercial availability of the only FDA-approved vancomycin oral liquid therapy replaces the need for a compounded oral liquid formulation of vancomycin

News provided by

CutisPharma, Inc.

10:15 ET

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CutisPharma announced today the commercial launch of FIRVANQ™ (vancomycin hydrochloride) for oral solution, for the treatment of Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea and enterocolitis caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant strains.

"We are pleased to announce that, effective today, FIRVANQ™ is commercially available to all pharmacies in the US," said Linda Carlino, Executive Director of Sales for CutisPharma. "FIRVANQ's availability means that pharmacists no longer need to compound oral vancomycin solution, which we expect will significantly expand accessibility of this important therapy to patients."

FIRVANQ™ has replaced CutisPharma's FIRST®-Vancomycin Unit-of-Use Compounding Kit, previously available to pharmacists who required an accurate, compliant way to compound vancomycin oral liquid therapy.  FIRVANQ™ is commercially available in 25 and 50 mg/mL strengths in convenient 150 mL and 300 mL sizes.   FIRVANQ™ is designed to be easy to use and has the potential to be a cost-effective alternative to existing vancomycin therapies.

About CutisPharma

CutisPharma, Inc., based in Wilmington, Mass., is a privately held, specialty pharmaceutical company that has been the industry leader for 20 years in providing innovative solutions to pharmacists.  CutisPharma's FIRST® Unit-of-Use Compounding Kits have benefited millions of patients who are unable to swallow conventional oral dosage forms such as tablets and capsules and whose needs are not served by commercially available therapies. CutisPharma recently announced its acquisition by Novaquest Capital Management, L.L.C.  For more information, visit www.cutispharma.com, www.firvanq.com or contact us at media@cutispharma.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutispharma-announces-launch-of-firvanq-vancomycin-hydrochloride-for-oral-solution-300622593.html

SOURCE CutisPharma, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cutispharma.com

Also from this source

Mar 26, 2018, 06:00 ET NovaQuest Capital Management Acquires CutisPharma, Inc.

Jan 29, 2018, 08:00 ET CutisPharma Announces FDA Approval Of FIRVANQ™ For Treatment Of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

CutisPharma Announces Launch Of FIRVANQ™ (vancomycin hydrochloride) For Oral Solution

News provided by

CutisPharma, Inc.

10:15 ET