"We are pleased to announce that, effective today, FIRVANQ™ is commercially available to all pharmacies in the US," said Linda Carlino, Executive Director of Sales for CutisPharma. "FIRVANQ's availability means that pharmacists no longer need to compound oral vancomycin solution, which we expect will significantly expand accessibility of this important therapy to patients."

FIRVANQ™ has replaced CutisPharma's FIRST®-Vancomycin Unit-of-Use Compounding Kit, previously available to pharmacists who required an accurate, compliant way to compound vancomycin oral liquid therapy. FIRVANQ™ is commercially available in 25 and 50 mg/mL strengths in convenient 150 mL and 300 mL sizes. FIRVANQ™ is designed to be easy to use and has the potential to be a cost-effective alternative to existing vancomycin therapies.

About CutisPharma

CutisPharma, Inc., based in Wilmington, Mass., is a privately held, specialty pharmaceutical company that has been the industry leader for 20 years in providing innovative solutions to pharmacists. CutisPharma's FIRST® Unit-of-Use Compounding Kits have benefited millions of patients who are unable to swallow conventional oral dosage forms such as tablets and capsules and whose needs are not served by commercially available therapies. CutisPharma recently announced its acquisition by Novaquest Capital Management, L.L.C. For more information, visit www.cutispharma.com, www.firvanq.com or contact us at media@cutispharma.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutispharma-announces-launch-of-firvanq-vancomycin-hydrochloride-for-oral-solution-300622593.html

SOURCE CutisPharma, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cutispharma.com

