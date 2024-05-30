CutterCroix Announces GiddyUp is a new partner in the Sherwin-Williams MetalVue program

CLEVELAND, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CutterCroix, LLC (www.cuttercroix.com), a leading software company in managing critical business functions with its suite of mobile and cloud-based products, is pleased to announce that CutterCroix's GiddyUp software platform has been added as a partner in the MetalVue™ program, developed to help manufacturers and contractors sell more residential and commercial metal roofs. Renowned for its scalability and flexibility, GiddyUp caters to a wide range of businesses, from small contractors to large enterprises.

As a leader in metal roof coatings, Sherwin-Williams launched the MetalVue program to assist manufacturers and contractors in selling more residential and commercial metal roofs.



Mark MacDonald, Marketing and Sales Manager at Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings, noted the strategic alignment between the two companies, "We were introduced to CutterCroix to discuss integrating our MetalVue program into their GiddyUp platform to aid the program's contractors in selling, ordering, and installing metal roofs. The demonstrations of GiddyUp showed how effectively CutterCroix adapts to complex workflows of all scales. As with GiddyUp, each of our partners is intentionally selected to continually enhance the benefits to our OEM and contractor customers to bring metal roofing to new heights."

"We are thrilled and honored to partner in the MetalVue program that shares our commitment to innovation and quality," remarked Jeff Wisniewski, CEO of CutterCroix. "I am proud of our team, our products, and our client approach. Since 2007, we've tailored our software to meet the unique needs of each client, from local contractors to global distributors and manufacturers."

For more information about this topic, or to discover how GiddyUp can transform your business processes, contact Kelly Densel at CutterCroix at [email protected] or visit our website at www.cuttercroix.com.

About CutterCroix

CutterCroix, LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has been solving business challenges since 2007 by customizing its software platform to each client's workflow and process. CutterCroix has continually evolved, meeting the needs of clients regardless of their size, from local contractors to multinational corporations. CutterCroix stands at the forefront of digital innovation in the roofing industry, with GiddyUp leading the way in revolutionizing sales pipeline management, project management, customer service, and operational efficiency. The company is dedicated to bringing advanced technology within reach of businesses of all sizes, driving progress and prosperity in the building sector.

About MetalVue™ by Sherwin-Williams

The MetalVue program by Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings was developed to help manufacturers and contractors sell more residential and commercial metal roofs. As a leader in metal roof coatings, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to growing the metal roofing industry and the share of business for our partners faster than the current rate of growth. To achieve this, Sherwin-Williams has strategically aligned with industry-leading partners to build a complete network of metal roof expertise to connect training, software, professional services and so much more. For more information about the MetalVue program, visit coil.sherwin.com/metalvue.

SOURCE CutterCroix, LLC