CutterCroix Announces SRS Distribution will Deploy GiddyUp to Manage Commercial Take-Offs

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CutterCroix, LLC ("CutterCroix") announced today that SRS Distribution, Inc. ("SRS"), one of the largest and fastest growing building products distributors in the United States, has selected CutterCroix's GiddyUp web-based software to manage their commercial division's take-off process.

"Commercial roofing sales is an important part of our business and one that we plan to aggressively expand. To achieve our goals, we need the right people, processes and technology to ensure we not only meet, but exceed our customer's expectations. GiddyUp will be a key component of our strategy going forward," said Roger Stark, Vice President of Commercial for SRS.

Jeff Wisniewski, CEO of CutterCroix, commented, "We are honored that SRS has chosen to grow our relationship to now include being a customer in addition to an integrated supplier that our customers can electronically order from within GiddyUp. Our driving mantra has always been to fit the software to the company, and not the company to the software. For more than 10 years roofing contractors from regional to national have selected GiddyUp for this reason. I'm proud that our team has built a solution so flexible that it works for contractors, manufacturers and distributors alike."

Patrick Garcia, Vice President of Innovation for SRS added, "After witnessing first-hand how well GiddyUp has improved the operations at some of our largest customers, it was an easy recommendation when our own commercial division was exploring a solution. When we integrated our Roof Hub application with GiddyUp to better serve our mutual customers, we had no idea the synergies and opportunities that existed between our companies."

About SRS Distribution

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, SRS has grown to become one of the largest and fastest growing building products distributors in the United States. SRS currently operate under a family of 35 distinct local brands encompassing more than 310 locations across 44 states. SRS Distribution is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. and Berkshire Partners LLC with over 1,000 employee investors.

About CutterCroix

CutterCroix, LLC is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio helps clients solve real world problems by adapting their cloud platform and mobile applications to each business. Clients use GiddyUp, Canvasser and Show Floor for customer relationship management, workflow and process management, job estimating and quoting, scheduling, warranty tracking, material procurement, compliance and administration.

SOURCE CutterCroix, LLC

Related Links

http://www.cuttercroix.com

