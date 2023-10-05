Cutting-Edge Beverage Alcohol Technology Company, Bespoken Spirits, Generates Tremendous Traction Nationwide with Notable Recent Company Milestones

Bespoken Spirits

05 Oct, 2023, 10:53 ET

YoY Growth, Expansion into New Markets, New Distributor Partners, New Products and Hiring of Notable New Executive Talent

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoken Spirits, an award-winning, sustainably focused beverage alcohol company offering 4-day distillation with unparalleled quality, is pleased to announce notable company milestones across the organization as they head into an exciting holiday season ahead…

Company Growth

-  QoQ Growth: Q1 Revenue ($211K), Q2 ($263K) and Q3 ($527K)
-  YoY Growth: LY $460K Revenue; CYTD $1M; Projecting $1.5M for 2023

Expansion into New Markets

-  Recent launches into additional priority markets including Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan and New York

New Distribution Partners

-  Strategic alignment with some of the leading beverage alcohol distributors including RNDC (Republican National Distributing Company) in TX, FL, KY; Empire Distributing in TN and GA and L&J Distributing in NY

New Product Offerings

-  Lynyrd Skynyrd's Hell House Whiskey
-  Whiskey Myers and Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey

Recent Executive Hire Of-Note

-  Recent hiring of Joe Fortune, Current CEO of Jägermeister, as new Bespoken Board of Director

"2023 had been a transformational year for Bespoken Spirits using our state-of-the-art spirits maturation technology to launch two new artist partnership brands and three new Bespoken whiskeys," states Peter Igelias, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. Iglesias continues, "With a solid foundation laid, we are poised to take the business to even higher levels in 2024. Exciting times ahead as we introduce this disruptive technology to the world."

The recent company momentum comes on the heels of the launch of a new capital raise of $12 Million Series C.

Bespoken Spirits is revolutionizing the whiskey industry by marrying advanced technology with deep flavor insights. Like 23 & Me maps genetics, the company can pinpoint and recreate distinct flavors that resonate with consumers, crafting unique aged whiskey within just 4 days using our Activator technology. This efficient process consumes (99%) less water, wood, and energy with higher margins. Bespoken is the ideal partner for celebrities and major distilleries aiming to create or swiftly scale their products without compromising on quality.

To learn more check out https://www.bespokenspirits.com/ or visit the company's  Instagram or Facebook.

