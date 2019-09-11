Cutting-Edge Brain Health and Research Institute Partners With Leading Brain Training Software Program, BrainHQ

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Health and Research Institute (BHRI) founder and CEO Dr. Mary Kay Ross announced today a new neurological partnership with Posit Science, the maker of the revolutionary brain training system, BrainHQ.

BrainHQ was designed by a global team of scientists led by Posit Science Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Michael Merzenich. Dr. Merzenich is often credited with the discovery that the brain remains capable of change – plastic – throughout life, with being the first to harness that plasticity for human benefit, and with pioneering the field of plasticity-based brain training. He is a Kavli Laureate in Neuroscience and is a member of both the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine.

"I've used BrainHQ in my Alzheimer's practice for several years, and it is by far the most successful and patient-oriented online brain training system. It is the "gold standard" in this software area, and helps our staff refine, measure and promote patients' recovery," said Dr. Ross.

The benefits of BrainHQ have been demonstrated in more than 100 peer-reviewed studies across a broad range of populations. Those benefits include improvements in scientific standard measures of cognition (e.g., speed, attention, memory), improvements in standard measures of quality of life (e.g., mood, confidence, health-related quality of life) and in real-world activities (e.g., gait, balance, instrumental activities of daily living).

Posit Science CEO Dr. Henry Mahncke added, "We are excited to be working with BHRI to help them in developing the best clinical practices in the world for integrating BrainHQ into their revolutionary approaches to the cognitive care of patients."

BHRI is a new clinical operation in Seattle, and is partnered with the Institute for Systems Biology, a major non-profit research center, co-founded by genomics pioneer Dr. Lee Hood, and led by renowned scientist Dr. Jim Heath.

"Posit Science will be a key element as the ISB-BHRI partnership expands our understanding of the causes, effects and treatment of significant impairment of the human brain," said Heath, ISB's president.

BHRI's Mercer Street headquarters opened last week and patients are being treated by Dr. Ross, Dr. Kristine Lokken, Dr. Jeremy Whiting, and Alzheimer's Care Strategist Kerry Mills among others.

