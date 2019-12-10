Cutting-Edge Cosmetics Injectables Center Set to Beautify the Valley

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Injectables Center, a state-of-the-art medical spa run by talented and respected Sherly Soleiman, M.D., has opened its doors to high praise in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.

This medical spa provides a new concept in wellness, specializing in non-invasive cosmetic injectables as safely and efficiently as possible. This experienced team is helping men and women fight the aging process with services that include Botox, Dysport and Juvederm injections to smooth wrinkles and diminish other signs of aging.

Services include Aquagold, Kybella, Novathreads and Laser procedures, several men's services and more. The full list of medical spa and cosmetic injectable services is on http://www.cosmeticinjectables.com/ . Before and after images and videos of real cosmetics procedures can be found on their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/cosmeticinjectablescenter/ .

The recent grand opening was well received by notable influencers and celebrities from Los Angeles, Encino, Van Nuys, Burbank, Glendale, West Hollywood and the greater Los Angeles area.

This luxurious facility is recognized as a United States Top 250 account by Allergan, the company that makes Botox, Juvederm and Voluma.

But what also sets this medspa apart is the award-winning staff, led by Dr. Soleiman. After receiving her BA in biology in 1994 and her M.D. degree from Loma Linda School of Medicine in 1998, Dr. Soleiman went on the complete a three-year residency at UC Irvine in 2001.

"I had already been a physician for nearly a decade when I went to have a filler procedure under my eyes by a reputable injector," said Dr. Soleiman, "but the results were highly unfavorable. At that moment, I knew I could master this art and help other doctors get the results patients are looking for."

She put her world-class education to very good use in the field of medical facial aesthetics, earning Best Doctor 2015, Galderma Preferred Champion and Galderma Preferred 2016, in addition to the prestigious honor of being selected by Allergan to instruct other physicians and nurses in the administration of their products.

Dr. Soleiman has achieved great status in the industry while also handling her other full-time job of mother of her three children. She stands as an example for what is possible for women juggling education, work, parenting, a demanding career and succeeding in the highly competitive business world.

Cosmetic Injectables Center is at 14460 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Call 818-322-0122 to schedule a consultation.

About Cosmetic Injectables Center

Cosmetic Injectables Center specializes in non-invasive cosmetic injectables -- no plastic surgery or biopsies. This gives us a tremendous amount of experience in this field. We are officially a Top 250 account in the entire United States, rated by Allergan, the company that makes Botox, Juvederm and Voluma.

