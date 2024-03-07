Cutting-Edge Education, Fresh Perspectives, and Tailored Insights for All Appraisal Professionals Highlight the 2024 ASA International Conference

HERNDON, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA announces the opening of registration for the 2024 ASA International Conference (ASAIC24), scheduled for September 15-17, 2024. The conference will take place both in person at the Hilton Portland Downtown in Portland, Oregon, and virtually.

Marking its 86th edition, this annual event promises cutting-edge education and fresh perspectives designed to broaden the horizons of all appraisal professionals. ASAIC24 distinguishes itself by delivering pertinent insights tailored to individuals across various appraisal sectors, including Business Valuation, Personal Property, Machinery & Equipment, Real Property, Gems & Jewelry, and Appraisal Review & Management.

With its innovative hybrid approach, ASAIC24 caters to diverse preferences. Live/On-Site registration offers access to over 65 live sessions and materials, up to 17 hours of CE credit, networking opportunities, admission to conference exhibits, a welcome reception, continental breakfast, select lunches, and post-conference OnDemand access to all sessions for 90 days. Virtual/Online registration options include access to a virtual event site with over 65 live stream sessions and materials, up to 17 hours of CE credit, and post-conference OnDemand access to sessions for 90 days.

The event boasts a range of special activities, including the ASA Educational Foundation Silent Auction, the 4th Annual ASA International Conference Golf Outing, Welcome Reception, International Virtual Chapter Reception, ASA Rising Stars Happy Hour, and more.

Exhibits and sponsorships from industry leaders showcasing the latest products and services tailored to the appraisal profession will also be featured at the event.

Take advantage of the early registration discount available until July 26, 2024, with additional savings for Group, One Day, and ASA Student Member registrants. Moreover, a special FREE one-day exploratory experience is available for students and academic professionals keen on learning more about the appraisal profession.

For registration and further details, visit www.appraisers.org/ASAIC24 or call (800) 272-8258.

