Cutting Edge Experiential Brand Agency, Revolution Marketing, Announces New Executive Leadership

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Marketing, a leader in creating unique physical and virtual experiences to connect brands with fans, is announcing two significant appointments to their executive team. Jodi Thompson will assume the leadership reigns as Managing Director, while Alex Machurov has come aboard to become the agency's Chief Revenue Officer.

After serving in nearly every capacity possible in over a decade at Revolution Marketing, Jodi Thompson is now Managing Director for the agency. In her new role, Jodi will run all operations and business development for the agency. A proven visionary in her 15 years in the event production business, Jodi has captained some of the most successful agency endeavors, while working with clients like iHeart Radio, Procter & Gamble, and Pepsico. In doing so, she developed and executed some of the industry's most notable consumer brand experiences at among the world's largest events and venues including Lollapalooza, Fashion Week, Sundance, and Madison Square Garden.

Alex Machurov brings over two decades of experience in live music and the experiential marketing vertical to Revolution Marketing as the agency's Chief Revenue Officer. A former VP of National Events & Experiential at iHeartMedia, Alex has spent his career focused on live event and music marketing strategy, partnerships, and activations. Prior to Revolution, Alex directed brand sponsorships and activations for some of the country's largest music festivals, such as the world-famous Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

The executive announcement comes at a time when many agencies in the event space are reeling from the ongoing affects the pandemic has had on business. "Alex and I share a vision for the innovative and creative direction Revolution Marketing is undertaking," states Revolution Marketing's new MD Jodi Thompson. "We are experiencing a new world where virtual and physical brand experiences are combining to shape completely new and influential consumer brand encounters."

Revolution Marketing has been forging new ground in elevating the role of virtual in the experiential marketing space, resulting in events with exponentially greater attendance and a more inclusive vision for even the most exclusive events. Under the guidance of these two seasoned visionaries, the expectation is that Revolution will continue to carve out and grow its position as a leader in the new era of experiential marketing.

