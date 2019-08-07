Cutting Edge Healthcare Launches Disposable Incontinence Company

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting Edge Healthcare announced today that it had launched a new company, Dignex, LLC. to focus on high absorbency, enhanced featured incontinence solutions.



"The Dignex name, is an amalgamation of two fabulous new brands: Dignifi, our value brand and NexGen, a supreme line of products, designed to exceed the specifications of any other current product in the market," said Dignex CEO, Jack Johar.



Cutting Edge Healthcare logo DigNex logo

Dignex has developed a comprehensive range of body worn and ancillary products in all absorbency levels, with every size option including a specially redesigned Bariatric product line in sizes 2XL, 3XL and 4XL.



"While developing our offering with Key Opinion Leaders, it became increasingly apparent that the current market options for Bariatric patients were insufficient in terms of coverage, absorptive capacity, overall retention and sizing," commented Board Chairman, Meyer Greenbaum. "The Bariatric Population has an expected CAGR of 7+% for the next 15 years. Our findings show that a large percentage of costly and debilitating skin and wound conditions associated with incontinence can be mitigated with the provision of more absorbent, higher quality products. We decided, that our products would be 'Simply Better' in every respect. Better Outcomes for the Patient, Better Performance for the Caregivers, Better Sentiment with the Families, and Better Margin for the Distributors."



Cutting Edge Board Advisor, Tom Sausen said, "The enthusiastic feedback from early adopter Distributors indicates that when offering the enhanced Dignex brands to their valued customers they are able to realize greater profit margins and enjoy the benefits of interacting with truly satisfied customers."



Dignex, contracted with BMG Consulting, LLC to conduct market research and diligence on their Company strategy and formation.

About Cutting Edge HC:

Cutting Edge HC is a Los Angeles based Shared Services Management Platform with varied holdings in emerging and innovative device companies and service solutions for the Healthcare industry. For more information on Cutting Edge, go to www.cuttingedgehc.com or email info@cuttingedgehc.com

About Dignex, LLC



Dignex, LLC is a California based manufacturer of high quality disposable absorbent products founded with the focus of providing people with incontinence SIMPLY BETTER choices in every way. For more information on Dignex, go to www.dignexnow.com and learn how to become a distributor.

Media Contact:

Meyer Greenbaum

323.997.3070

219395@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cutting Edge Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.cuttingedgehc.com

