Cutting Edge Healthcare to Gain Patent Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting Edge Healthcare announced today that it had signed a term sheet for the global rights to all of ScalPal LLC's proprietary intellectual property rights in all sectors. ScalPal, a revolutionary and transformative ergonomic technology company, based in Israel, created a broad patent portfolio of precision medical instruments, consumer devices and industrial applications.

"Our understanding of the human hand and its movements, is fundamentally wrong, as evidenced by the chronic aches and muscle pain associated with frequent usage of hand-held instruments," commented Meyer Greenbaum, CEO of Cutting Edge HC. "The incredible range of design patents and utility patents that ScalPal has developed, represent advances in control, form, safety, torque and precision that will provide significant competitive advantages in general surgery, electro surgery, laparoscopic surgery, ophthalmology, dental instruments and pharmaceutical delivery systems. Innovative ergonomic solutions, that incorporate risk mitigating, revenue generating defensible technology, represent tremendous value for Healthcare and Industrial market leaders, some of who have already expressed keen interest and have initiated discussions for licensing and development deals in their respective sectors."

ScalPal and Cutting Edge were advised on the transaction by BMG Consulting, LLC who performed extended market diligence on the ScalPal IP Portfolio and Global Market opportunity.

ScalPal's Managing Director, Solomon Spetner said, "We are delighted to be working with the team at Cutting Edge. Their unique ESaaS (Ecosystem as a Solution) Platform and profound market experience, assures our investors that our exciting technologies will be effectively commercialized both in the US and Global Markets."

"The Cutting ESaaS model represents the best path to market for inventors of innovative medical devices," said Regina McIntosh, a Cutting Edge Board Advisor. "The Medical Device Market is a labyrinth of complexity that requires facets of regulatory, manufacturing, logistical, distribution, marketing, sales, and contracting expertise with payor model understanding. Cutting Edge is uniquely positioned to provide the full array of services, expertise and support for commercial success."

About Cutting Edge HC:

Cutting Edge HC is a Los Angeles based Shared Services Management Platform with varied holdings in emerging and innovative device companies and service solutions for the Healthcare industry. For more information on Cutting Edge, go to www.cuttingedgehc.com or email 217694@email4pr.com

