Cutting-edge Integrative Medicine Comes to Salem, OR

SALEM, Ore., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting next week, five physicians team up to bring their combined over 50 years of experience to the city of Salem, Oregon.

This brand-new enterprise, Nurture Health Clinic, features experts in women's medicine, children's health, chronic joint pain, regenerative injection therapies, and more.

Dr. Angela Cortal, a Salem-based founding doctor states, "I am very excited to be bringing my field of expertise to this new endeavor. My patients and I cannot wait. This is the first time this collection of specialties will coexist all under one roof in our town."

All of the physicians are already practicing in Salem and for the first time are joining forces to offer their patients the very best in preventive and functional medicine. The other providers include Dr. Karen Jones, Dr. Khivan Oberoi, Dr. Mia Potter, and Dr. Erin Fix.

About the Author: Dr. Angela Cortal is a Naturopathic Physician based in Salem, Oregon. She is passionate about reversing degenerative joint disease by addressing the root causes. She loves partnering with her patients to optimize their health, happiness, strength, and well-being.

In addition to her clinical practice, she is a sought-after teacher focusing on addressing joint pain, instructs advanced injection skill courses for physicians, and lectures to professional audiences (on hormones, joint health, and injection therapies).

