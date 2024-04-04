CUTTING-EDGE RESEARCH SHAPING CHILDREN'S HEALTH SHOWCASED AT THE PEDIATRIC ACADEMIC SOCIETIES 2024 MEETING

Innovations and expertise take center stage at the world's leading pediatric conference

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting connects thousands of leading pediatric researchers and other healthcare providers worldwide united by a common mission: Connecting the global academic pediatric community to advance scientific discovery and promote innovation in child and adolescent health.

Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, MB, BS, PhD Robert Harding Chair in Global Child Health & Policy Co-Director, SickKids Centre for Global Child Health Senior Scientist, Research Institute The Hospital for Sick Children Professor, Departments of Paediatrics, Nutritional Sciences and Public Health University of Toronto, SickKids Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning Bernard P. Dreyer, MD, FAAP Professor of Pediatrics Vice Chair for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director of Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics NYU Grossman School of Medicine Director of Pediatrics, Bellevue Hospital Center

More than 7,500 researchers, clinicians, and medical educators, including over 2,100 trainees from around the globe will gather at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, May 2-6 to share research, network, explore new ideas, and collaborate on projects. Research on Neonatology, artificial intelligence, adolescent obesity, mental health, infectious diseases, and other health issues will be featured at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2024 Meeting

This unique meeting represents over 70 pediatric specialties and includes more than 350+ sessions, 687 oral abstracts, and 3,300+ posters on general and specialty pediatric health topics, as well as nine Friday pre-conference programs featuring topics on pediatric bioethics, perinatal stroke, kidney health, and more. Attendees can access sessions, posters, and more through the online program guide and the PAS Meeting mobile app.

"This is the premier forum for pediatric researchers and providers to share the latest research on global and public health issues," Judith Shaw, PAS program chair. "The knowledge and expertise shared will help the world meet current and future pediatric healthcare challenges and innovations."

Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, MB, BS, PhD, a renowned humanitarian, will deliver the keynote address at the Opening General Session on Friday, May 3. Dr. Bhutta is known for his research and innovation in reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health. He is co-director of SickKids Centre for Global Child Health and founding director of the Centre of Excellence in Women & Child Health and the Institute for Global Health & Development at The Aga Khan University in Pakistan.

Benard P. Dreyer, MD, FAAP, will be honored with the 2024 Joseph W. St. Geme, Jr. Leadership Award on Friday. The award recognizes Dr. Dreyer's significant contributions to pediatrics, including in health equity, child poverty, child development, and advocacy for minoritized communities. He is the director of developmental-behavioral pediatrics and vice chair for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and director of pediatrics at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City.

On-Demand content will be available beginning May 7 – August 1, 2024, and will include the opportunity for physicians to claim CME credits.

PAS 2024 is grateful to its sponsors for their support, including Platinum Sponsors Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition and Abbott, and Gold Sponsor Seattle Children's.

Registration:

For more information or to register as an attendee, visit: PAS 2024 Meeting

For media registration, contact Amber Fraley at [email protected] or visit Press Registration.

About the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting

Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting connects thousands of leading pediatric researchers, clinicians, and medical educators worldwide united by a common mission: Connecting the global academic pediatric community to advance scientific discovery and promote innovation in child and adolescent health. The PAS Meeting is produced through the partnership of four leading pediatric associations; the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Academic Pediatric Association (APA), the American Pediatric Society (APS), and the Society for Pediatric Research (SPR). For more information, please visit www.pas-meeting.org. Follow us on X @PASMeeting and like us on Facebook PASMeeting.

CONTACT: Toby Howard, [email protected], (571) 201-7409

SOURCE Pediatric Academic Societies