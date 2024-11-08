TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Day of Radiology, the Carling Adrenal Center spotlights new radiology techniques for adrenal tumor diagnosis and treatment. These novel procedures allow almost all patients with adrenal tumors to have much smaller operations which are curative in the vast majority of patients. With a focus on adrenal vein sampling (AVS), CT, MRI, and PET scans, the center provides critical diagnostic services for conditions like primary hyperaldosteronism (Conn's syndrome), primary hypercortisolism (Cushing's syndrome), adrenal adenomas, pheochromocytomas, and adrenal cancers.

"As the world's highest volume adrenal hospital, our priority is ensuring each patient has access to the most precise and targeted diagnostic options," says Dr. Tobias Carling, founder of the Carling Adrenal Center and one of the most experienced adrenal surgeons globally. "Novel techniques we use for imaging and adrenal vein sampling allow us to tailor treatment to each patient's unique needs, often providing clarity that leads to life-changing decisions."

As the world's highest volume adrenal hospital, our priority is ensuring each patient has access to the most precise and targeted diagnostic options. Post this

Adrenal Vein Sampling: The Key to Personalized Treatment

For patients with primary hyperaldosteronism, AVS is sometimes essential in identifying whether excess aldosterone production originates from one or both adrenal glands. This precision allows doctors to tailor treatment, offering surgery for unilateral cases while recommending medication for bilateral cases.

Dr. Karan Patel, a leading specialist in AVS, has made the Carling Adrenal Center one of the highest-volume centers for this procedure worldwide, advancing patient care and treatment precision. "With our extensive experience in AVS, we help ensure that each patient receives the most targeted treatment possible," says Dr. Patel. "For many, AVS is the deciding factor in their care plan."

However, AVS may not be necessary for all patients. For instance, younger patients with clear unilateral adrenal masses might proceed with treatment based on imaging alone. By tailoring AVS recommendations to individual cases, the Carling Adrenal Center helps avoid unnecessary procedures and focuses on providing optimal care.

The Role of Advanced Imaging in Adrenal Health

Beyond AVS, the Carling Adrenal Center utilizes advanced imaging to diagnose and manage adrenal conditions:

CT Scans are the initial diagnostic tool, giving insights into the size, density, and shape of adrenal masses.





are the initial diagnostic tool, giving insights into the size, density, and shape of adrenal masses. MRI Scans provide enhanced resolution and are ideal for patients with complex cases or contrast allergies.





provide enhanced resolution and are ideal for patients with complex cases or contrast allergies. PET Scans identify the metabolic activity of tumors, especially useful for detecting metastases in adrenal cancer and pheochromocytomas.

Each of these tools plays a unique role in the diagnostic process, ensuring that patients at the Carling Adrenal Center receive the most accurate assessments and treatment guidance.

Adrenal Disorders: From Benign to Life-Threatening

The Carling Adrenal Center treats a range of adrenal disorders, from benign adenomas to aggressive cancers and hormone-secreting tumors:

Adrenal Adenomas may require no treatment if non-functional but need to be removed if producing cortisol or aldosterone, which can lead to conditions like Cushing's syndrome or primary hyperaldosteronism.





may require no treatment if non-functional but need to be removed if producing cortisol or aldosterone, which can lead to conditions like Cushing's syndrome or primary hyperaldosteronism. Pheochromocytomas are tumors causing hypertension, palpitations, and other symptoms, often identified through MRI and PET scans.





are tumors causing hypertension, palpitations, and other symptoms, often identified through MRI and PET scans. Cushing's Syndrome results from excess cortisol production, often due to adrenal tumors. It can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, and other metabolic issues, making early diagnosis critical.





results from excess cortisol production, often due to adrenal tumors. It can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, and other metabolic issues, making early diagnosis critical. Adrenal Cancer is rare but aggressive, requiring immediate diagnosis and treatment, often guided by CT and PET scan imaging.

Celebrating National Day of Radiology: The Importance of Imaging in Adrenal Care

National Day of Radiology serves as a reminder of the value of imaging in modern medicine. The Carling Adrenal Center is committed to educating patients about these technologies and the diagnostic advancements in adrenal care, ensuring they receive the best possible outcomes through precise, expert-led imaging.

For more information on adrenal imaging and adrenal vein sampling, visit www.adrenal.com.

About the Carling Adrenal Center:

Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open to Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world.

www.adrenal.com | (813) 972-0000

About Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers. www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

Media Contact:

Julie Canan

Director of Marketing, Carling Adrenal Center

(941) 468-3002

[email protected]

SOURCE Carling Adrenal Center