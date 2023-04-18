Cutting Edge SPF Protection for Maximum Effectiveness & Safety

How the newest medical grade skincare company is inspiring advanced SPF technology

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOON Aesthetics™ is proud to announce the launch of an improved version of their popular Brush&Go™ sun protection product. This enhanced formulation features a more luxurious texture and reflective effect that provides the skin with a subtle glow. Same as the previous version NOON offers two formulas, one of which is specifically designed for oily and problematic skin. Additionally, Brush&Go is now available in two distinct tones to suit a range of Fitzpatrick skin types.

Brush&Go SPF 50 is a summertime must-have! Brush&Go SPF 50 - The Next Generation Brush&Go Refill Bundle

This updated version also comes in refreshed, eco-friendly packaging, with a luxurious cruelty-free brush and two swappable containers of product that help to save both waste and money. Furthermore, it features a removable brush, which helps to maintain cleanliness for healthy skin.

The Scientific Committee on Cosmetics and Non-Food Products (SCCFNP) recently recommended that larger particles (<10 µm) of Titanium Dioxide be used moving forward. This research inspired NOON to produce a new formulation for a safer and more effective Brush&Go sun protection product, using Titanium Dioxide with particles >30µm. This type of titanium dioxide (TiO2) is also registered by the FDA as an API for sunscreens (including loose powders). NOON's selected titanium dioxide particle size is non-respirable and thus leaves the respiratory tract protected.

"We are thrilled to launch this improved formula," said Founder and CTO Masha Minkin. "Our mission has always been to provide safe and effective sun protection for everyone, no matter their skin type and condition."

About NOON Aesthetics: NOON Aesthetics ™ develops and manufactures premium medical grade skincare products with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. NOON's proprietary DermShield technology, empowers professional skincare providers the ability to deliver highly effective, safe and irritation-free treatments with game-changing results. This revolutionary, patented technology prevents and reduce neurogenic inflammation of various etiologies and use high concentration levels of active ingredients, such as acids, without the common side effects such as: irritation, burning, redness and unpleasant sensation on all skin types and Fitzpatrick levels.

NOON Aesthetics management team comes with extensive experience and a deep understanding of the medical skincare market needs. The company-owned factory enables full control over R&D, IP, formulations, manufacturing and QA processes. NOON Aesthetics has ongoing collaborations with leading international pharmaceutical and energy-based device companies active in the skincare market with a global distribution network in over 50 countries.

