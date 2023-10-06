MISSOULA, Mont., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loss Run Pro, the leading software provider for loss run automation, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with PIIB, a renowned name in the insurance industry. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way agents write commercial business insurance, leveraging advanced technology and comprehensive training to boost efficiency and drive business growth.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Specialized Training to Empower Agents and Drive Business Growth

As the insurance landscape continues to evolve, staying ahead of the curve is crucial for success. Loss Run Pro's innovative technology and comprehensive training will empower PIIB agents to navigate the complexities of the commercial insurance market with confidence and efficiency. By harnessing the power of data and technology, agents will be better equipped to provide top-notch service to their clients and secure more commercial business opportunities. Brenden Corr of Loss Run Pro shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with PIIB. Our technology, coupled with their extensive industry knowledge, will equip agents with a powerful platform to navigate the complexities of commercial insurance. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to empowering agents and driving their success in a rapidly evolving landscape."

"At PIIB, we are always seeking ways to enhance our agents' capabilities and provide them with a competitive edge," stated Tiffany Bertolini President of PIIB. "The partnership with Loss Run Pro reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements within the insurance industry. By integrating their sophisticated tools and training, we are confident that our agents will be better equipped to address the evolving needs of our clients and offer them the highest level of service."

As both companies share a common vision of embracing innovation, the partnership is poised to drive growth, efficiency, and excellence in the insurance sector. This collaboration demonstrates the unwavering dedication of both Loss Run Pro and PIIB to deliver unparalleled value to their clients, agents, and partners.

About Loss Run Pro

LRP is a simple and easy-to-use subscription software service. LRP simplifies the loss run process by automatically generating and delivering loss run requests. LRP also provides tracking and other useful tools to improve this process. LRP's innovative technology allows loss runs to be generated, signed, and delivered electronically, via a computer or mobile device. LRP stated that its goal is to eliminate the antiquated practice of processing loss runs manually. LRP has provided additional information about its staff and products at https://lossrunpro.com/.

About PIIB

PIIB is a prominent name in the insurance industry, known for its extensive network of agents and comprehensive insurance solutions. With a focus on empowering agents and fostering growth, PIIB provides its partners with the tools, training, and resources needed to excel in the competitive insurance landscape. To learn more about PIIB and their comprehensive insurance services, visit www.piib.com.

SOURCE The Loss Run Pro