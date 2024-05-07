Cutting-edge technology meets top-class sport: AWOL Vision announces collaboration with Ilkay Gündoğan

MIAMI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with the start of UEFA EURO 2024, today AWOL Vision announces its collaboration with Ilkay Gündoğan as its new brand ambassador and launches the "BIG MOMENTS MADE BIGGER" product campaign in Germany. With its ultra-short throw projectors and large screens of up to 150 inches, AWOL Vision brings the future of home cinema into the living room and creates special TV moments. With unparalleled image quality, remarkable brightness, unique sound, and Ilkay Gündoğan as a brand ambassador, AWOL Vision is poised to revolutionize the world of entertainment.

The collaboration with Ilkay Gündoğan starts this month, bringing together top-class sports and cutting-edge technology. "I am delighted to be AWOL Vision's new brand ambassador. I will help bring this summer's sporting events into fans' homes, as the AWOL Vision laser projectors transform every sporting event into a unique experience. As everyone knows, I also watch a lot of sports at home, especially football, when I'm not on the pitch. With these big screens, I can enjoy every competition to the fullest," says Ilkay Gündoğan about the upcoming partnership.

Founded in 2022 in Delray Beach, Florida, AWOL Vision aims to bring high-quality home theater solutions into living rooms. The brand is already synonymous with unparalleled home entertainment in the U.S. and has already secured a place among the top ten best-selling projector brands in the U.S.

The three AWOL Vision 4K 3D RGB laser projectors include the LTV-2500, LTV-3000 Pro, and LTV-3500 PRO models. In addition, the company offers a wide range of high-quality screens specially developed to bring out the best possible performance of the laser projectors. By combining an AWOL Vision projector with a matching screen, an impressive home cinema experience is created.

The LTV-3500 PRO laser projector delivers crisp images and vivid colors in combination with the motorized AWOL Vision 120" floor-rising ALR screen. Thanks to its best-in-class technology, including 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Active 3D, and more than a billion colors, the RGB projector delivers an exceptional viewing experience – all in one device. The fantastic brightness of 3500 lumens combined with a Ricoh f2.0 glass lens specially designed for AWOL Vision projectors makes for an immersive experience. With a spectacular size of 120'', the retractable screen with tailored height limitation offers crisp images and vivid colors, regardless of lighting conditions. An acoustically transparent 0.4 mm sound hole creates a premium 3D stereo surround sound experience. The motorized function allows for convenient control and seamless integration into the existing entertainment system. The best-in-class HBSI ALR screen material with a wide viewing angle of 170 degrees ensures excellent image quality without loss of contrast. The bright, high-performance projectors ensure screening quality with an ultra-short distance of only approx. 15 cm (6 inches).

The RGB projectors and screens from 100'' to 150'' are ready for use in just 30 minutes or less and work in bright and dark rooms, whether during the day or at night. Setting up your own private cinema has never been easier, and takes watching sports or movies to the next level.

The premium LTV-3500 PRO projector in combination with the AWOL Vision 120" motorized floor-mounted screen, is now available worldwide. "In the LTV-3500 PRO, we bring almost perfect clarity, color, and sound to the home theatre. It is the only RGB laser projector on the market that combines 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, active 3D, and over a billion colors in a single projection device. The outstanding technology makes those big TV moments feel even bigger and more special," says Andy Zhao, founder of AWOL Vision.

About AWOL Vision

AWOL Vision is a leading manufacturer of innovative audiovisual solutions specializing in the development of RGB laser projectors. Aiming to revolutionize the home theater experience, AWOL Vision offers state-of-the-art projection technologies that deliver unparalleled image quality, clarity, and immersion. Through continuous innovation and research, AWOL Vision has established itself as a pioneer in the field of home theater projection, setting the standard for performance and user experience. With a wide range of products, including ultra-short-throw projectors, premium laser projectors, and accessories, AWOL Vision enables customers around the world to create their own private cinema experience. AWOL Vision is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. More information is available on awolvision.com.

