Cutting-edge trait technology platform launching with 2020 Golden Harvest soybean lineup

"Golden Harvest is committed to providing farmers the highest-yielding genetics along with their choice of the industry's leading trait technologies," said Travis Kriegshauser, strategic marketing manager, Golden Harvest soybeans. "We realize farmers require products tailored for their unique field challenges, so we equip them with defensive and offensive trait options to maximize stable yield performance."

The 66 new Golden Harvest varieties range in relative maturity from 0.06 to 5.1 and provide advanced trait technology for maximum soybean yield potential.

31 varieties include the new Enlist E3 trait technology with 3 modes of action, offering tolerance to 2,4-D choline, glyphosate and glufosinate.

4 offer Sulfonyl-Urea Tolerant Soybeans (STS ® ) herbicide tolerance and may increase tolerance to ALS-inhibitors, allowing higher application rates on select herbicides.

) herbicide tolerance and may increase tolerance to ALS-inhibitors, allowing higher application rates on select herbicides. 20 varieties include the new LibertyLink GT27 trait technology.

2 offer STS herbicide tolerance.

15 varieties include Roundup Ready 2 Xtend trait technology.

4 offer STS herbicide tolerance.

The growing breadth and quality of the Golden Harvest seed portfolio is a direct result of the incremental $400 million investment announced in 2018.

"Since our proprietary soybean breeding program is the longest-running in the U.S. with 50 years of extensive soybean breeding, field testing and disease screening, it's no surprise our soybeans are the best in the business," said Kriegshauser. "Golden Harvest not only offers farmers the highest-yielding genetics on the market today, but we are also the industry's leading provider of herbicide trait choice."

This unmatched combination of genetics and traits enabled Golden Harvest varieties to again capture the spotlight in 2018 Farmers' Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) trials. Third-party data, including FIRST trials, validates seed company trials and reveals the top performers across seed brands. Golden Harvest soybeans had 17 first place results, 41 Top 3 finishes and 131 Top 10 varieties in the 2018 FIRST trials.

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding seed options with local agronomic knowledge. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest soybeans, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

All photos are either the property of Syngenta or are used with permission.

Product performance assumes disease presence.

©2019 Syngenta, 2001 Butterfield Road; 16th Floor; Downers Grove, Ill. 60515. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium based herbicides.

LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences. ENLIST E3™ soybean technology is jointly developed with Dow AgroScience LLC and MS Technologies LLC. ENLIST E3 is a trademark of Dow AgroSciences LLC.

Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Genuity®, Genuity and Design, Genuity Icons, YieldGard VT Pro® and Design are registered trademarks used under license from Monsanto Technology LLC.

Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® Soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Genuity® Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3™ Soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

