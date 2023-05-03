Cutting tool inserts market size to grow by USD 2,046.36 million between 2022 and 2027; Additive manufacturing identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cutting tool inserts market , and it is expected to grow by USD 2,046.36 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The report identified additive manufacturing as the key trend. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a process that involves building the product in thin layers one by one. 3D printing optimizes the use of the material and minimizes wastage. Replacing traditional manufacturing processes with 3D printing techniques results in a significant reduction of capital costs, raw material costs, and costs to reclaim scrap. Though it requires a significant initial investment, the use of 3D printing technology can gradually result in a substantial reduction of incremental unit costs for the manufacturer. Many such benefits are increasing the use of 3D printing technology, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Download a Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cutting Tool Inserts Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., CERATIZIT SA, Element Six UK Ltd., ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., IMC BV, Kennametal Inc., Knight Carbide Inc., KYOCERA corp., LOVEJOY Tool Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NanoDiamond Products DAC, Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., Sandvik AB, Sumitomo Corp., Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, YG 1, ARCH Cutting Tools, B.R. Meccanica Italy, and Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in demand for fabricated parts will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is driven by the rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC. The rising urban population density in developing countries such as India and Indonesia has increased the demand for new cities to accommodate the growing number of people. For instance, according to The World Bank Group, 55.71% of the global population resided in urban areas in 2020. In addition, the number of smart cities is growing exponentially worldwide. According to the estimates, 67 new smart cities will be built during the forecast period. In 2015, the Government of India announced its smart city development initiatives aimed at building new smart cities across the country. Many such factors are creating significant opportunities for vendors, which is driving the growth of the market.

Cutting Tool Inserts Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Milling Tool Inserts



Drilling Tool Inserts



Rotary Tool Inserts



Turning Tool Inserts



Others

Type

Carbide Tool Inserts



CBN Inserts



Ceramic Inserts



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market growth in the milling tool inserts segment will be significant over the forecast period. Milling tools, also known as milling cutters, are available in various types such as slitting cutters, milling cutters, end mills, and gear cutters. These are used in a wide range of end-user applications. The increasing manufacturing activities in the automotive and aerospace industries are driving the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 57% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as the rising number of construction activities and increasing government spending on infrastructure development. The increasing demand for new residential and commercial infrastructure, rising urbanization, exponential population growth, and increased investments in smart and sustainable infrastructure solutions are other factors driving the growth of the regional market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample report

Cutting Tool Inserts Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cutting tool inserts market report covers the following areas:

Cutting Tool Inserts Market 2023-2027: Growth Challenge

Fluctuating prices of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market. Raw materials such as iron and steel, aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, brass, copper, and other alloys are used in the manufacture of machine tools for various operations. These raw materials account for 48% of the overall cost of manufacturing cutting tools. Thus, fluctuations in the prices of these raw materials will directly impact the pricing strategies of machine tool manufacturers. Also, manufacturers incur additional costs when hiring consultants or design specialists. Such challenges are reducing the growth potential of the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Cutting Tool Inserts Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cutting tool inserts market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cutting tool inserts market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CERATIZIT SA - The company offers cutting tool inserts such as SUNPAX Reamers, SUNPAX Helical Reamers, and SUNNITE TWIN Inserts.

- The company offers cutting tool inserts such as SUNPAX Reamers, SUNPAX Helical Reamers, and SUNNITE TWIN Inserts. Element Six UK Ltd. - The company offers cutting tool insert solutions such as U-type cutting inserts, reversible inserts, and special reversible inserts.

- The company offers cutting tool insert solutions such as U-type cutting inserts, reversible inserts, and special reversible inserts. ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd. - The company offers cutting tool inserts such as Holemaking, Milling, Turning, and Threading.

- The company offers cutting tool inserts such as Holemaking, Milling, Turning, and Threading. IMC BV - The company offers cutting tool insert solutions such as Core Bits, Portable Diamond Products, High-Speed Blades, Masonry Blades, and Tile Blades.

- The company offers cutting tool insert solutions such as Core Bits, Portable Diamond Products, High-Speed Blades, Masonry Blades, and Tile Blades. Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Kennametal Inc.

Knight Carbide Inc.

KYOCERA corp.

LOVEJOY Tool Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.

Sandvik AB

Sumitomo Corp.

Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

Get instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports covering 800 technologies across 50 countries.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cutting Tool Inserts Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cutting tool inserts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cutting tool inserts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cutting tool inserts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cutting tool inserts market vendors

Related Reports:

The metal-cutting tools market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,753.56 million. The market is segmented by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools), application (automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The boring tools market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,402.21 million. The market is segmented by type (fine boring tools and rough boring tools), end-user (transportation, general machinery, precision engineering, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Cutting Tool Inserts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,046.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., CERATIZIT SA, Element Six UK Ltd., ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., IMC BV, Kennametal Inc., Knight Carbide Inc., KYOCERA corp., LOVEJOY Tool Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NanoDiamond Products DAC, Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., Sandvik AB, Sumitomo Corp., Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, YG 1, ARCH Cutting Tools, B.R. Meccanica Italy, and Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cutting tool inserts market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cutting tool inserts market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Milling tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Milling tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Milling tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Milling tool inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Milling tool inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Drilling tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Drilling tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Drilling tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Drilling tool inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Drilling tool inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Rotary tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Rotary tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Rotary tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Rotary tool inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Rotary tool inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Turning tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Turning tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Turning tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Turning tool inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Turning tool inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Carbide tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Carbide tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Carbide tool inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Carbide tool inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Carbide tool inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 CBN inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on CBN inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on CBN inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on CBN inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on CBN inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ceramic inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Ceramic inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Ceramic inserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Ceramic inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Ceramic inserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 B .R. Meccanica Italy

.R. Meccanica Italy Exhibit 131: B.R. Meccanica Italy - Overview



Exhibit 132: B.R. Meccanica Italy - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: B.R. Meccanica Italy - Key offerings

12.5 CERATIZIT SA

Exhibit 134: CERATIZIT SA - Overview



Exhibit 135: CERATIZIT SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: CERATIZIT SA - Key offerings

12.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.

Exhibit 137: Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. - Segment focus

12.7 Element Six UK Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Element Six UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Element Six UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Element Six UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 IMC BV

Exhibit 147: IMC BV - Overview



Exhibit 148: IMC BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: IMC BV - Key offerings

12.10 Kennametal Inc.

Exhibit 150: Kennametal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kennametal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Kennametal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Kennametal Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Knight Carbide Inc.

Exhibit 154: Knight Carbide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Knight Carbide Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Knight Carbide Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 LOVEJOY Tool Co. Inc.

Exhibit 157: LOVEJOY Tool Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: LOVEJOY Tool Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: LOVEJOY Tool Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Mitsubishi Materials Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.

Exhibit 164: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 NanoDiamond Products DAC

Exhibit 169: NanoDiamond Products DAC - Overview



Exhibit 170: NanoDiamond Products DAC - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: NanoDiamond Products DAC - Key offerings

12.16 Sandvik AB

Exhibit 172: Sandvik AB - Overview



Exhibit 173: Sandvik AB - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Sandvik AB - Key news



Exhibit 175: Sandvik AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Sandvik AB - Segment focus

12.17 Sumitomo Corp.

Exhibit 177: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Sumitomo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio