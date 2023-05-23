Cutting Tools Market to Hit $13.26 Bn by 2028, Launch of New Product with Distinctive Features Will Skyrocket the Competition- Arizton
23 May, 2023, 14:55 ET
CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the cutting tools market will grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2022 to 2028.
Browse In-Depth TOC on the Cutting Tools Market
128 – Tables
142 – Charts
338 – Pages
Globally, new construction and remodeling in the residential sector are on the rise among customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a few emerging characteristics and disordering for the new-age construction and remodeling era across the expanding industry. Post-pandemic, people focus on working remotely to sell and buy new homes or renovate their flats or residential homes. Furthermore, the demand for specialty constructions such as flooring, interior design, and aesthetic constructions is expected to increase by over 12% throughout the projection period. As a result, the power & hand tool market is anticipated to grow, thereby supporting the cutting tools market.
Cutting Tools Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 13.26 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 9.50 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
5.72 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Tool Type, Product, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina
|
Market Dynamics
|
Over the last few decades, rising urbanization and population growth have propelled the global construction sector. Due to enormous prospects in residential, commercial, and infrastructure building, the construction sector is expected to increase. Due to rising urbanization in large cities, most emerging countries have expanded housing building and infrastructure spending. Mergers and acquisitions, in which large and well-established organizations purchase companies and join the construction sector, have also been increasingly common in recent years. In the construction business, over 100 cross-border agreements were registered in 2019, nearly 45% being mergers and acquisitions among worldwide enterprises. In the construction business, APAC had the biggest mergers and acquisitions.
Vendors Insights
A fundamental shift in competition is anticipated in the market due to several upcoming construction projects in the residential and commercial areas. Many vendors are looking to expand their product portfolios using the latest technologies to widen their footprint in the market and cater to a growing customer base. Furthermore, vendors in the market must devote significant efforts and resources to launch innovative and upgraded cutting tools with better performance that cater to consumer demands. Vendors must continuously analyze market trends to design, develop, and manufacture new products with distinctive features like better lifespan, additional oil injection, and improved heat resistance.
The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product expansions, technological innovation growth, and mergers and acquisitions activities, which broaden the scope for consuming a wide range of cutting tools in the market. Arizton believes that global players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Furthermore, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with required accessories, threatening competitors' products and making them non-competitive and even obsolete before recovering R&D and commercialization costs.
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Rising Demand for Luxury Vinyl Tiles Creating Market Opportunities
Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is becoming increasingly popular in the market. LVTs are mainly polished and better-looking versions of typical vinyl floors. Thus, they are more durable, gorgeous, and high quality with low maintenance at excellent prices. These tiles appeal to customers through various colors and styles, from traditional to modern shapes and forms. In addition, with LVT, hardness in finishing or tears & gauges can be avoided. Nowadays, luxury vinyl is available in wooden look form with a soft underfoot feeling and in tile and plank form. LVT is mainly preferred for bedrooms, fancy areas, and living rooms for a perfect finish and classy look. Hence, the residential sector is expected to create considerable demand for LVT, supporting the market demand for cutting tools in the upcoming years.
Nowadays, major companies are inclining toward manufacturing and production of LVTs in the market. Victoria, Beaulieu International Group, Interface, Forbo Management, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, and others are some of the well-known LVT manufacturing firms in the market. These organizations have different business segments of luxury vinyl tiles. According to the annual report of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, in 2021, LVTs were the fastest-growing flooring product in the North American market. The company will start a new LVT operation to support more than $160 million sales.
Rising Home Improvements & Do-It-Yourself Activities Latest Trends in the Market
In developed economies such as the U.S. and Europe, many adults engage in purposeful and creative leisure activities, with some investing in home improvement and maintenance based on personal interests. Consumers in countries like France, Germany, Italy, and the UK consider DIY activities a significant hobby. The concept is also gaining popularity in developing economies such as India, Brazil, and South Africa. The growing interest among consumers in undertaking their projects and maintaining a sustainable environment has increased the demand for D.I.Y products such as cutting tools. During the pandemic, many people turned to DIY activities to relieve stress and take care of tasks to reduce costs while staying indoors. The concept of D.I.Y is well-adopted in Western countries, with most American regions contributing to nearly 81% of the market share in the D.I.Y industry. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The surge in the D.I.Y industry is projected to grow due to the high penetration of media presence, including television, social media, and videos, which have helped recreate home improvement projects. Western countries like North America and Canada actively engage in D.I.Y activities. Additionally, many retail stores like supermarkets and hypermarkets have enabled significant growth for many vendors in the D.I.Y segment.
Key Company Profiles
- Kennametal Inc.
- OSG Corporation
- Iscar Ltd
- Mapal
- Makita Corporation
- Robert Bosch
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Kelin Tools
- ICS Cutting Tools Inc
- Snap-on Incorporated
- OTTO BAIER GmbH
- Hilti Corporation
- Sandvik AG
- Ingersoll Cutting Tools
- FRASIA SA
- KYOCERA
- J SCHNEEBERGER Maschinen AG
- VOLLMER
- CERATIZIT Group
- HIKOKI
Market Segmentation
Tool Type
- Indexable
- Solid Round
Product
- Groovers
- Reamers
- Milling Cutters
- Drills
- Others
Material Type
- Cemented Carbide
- High-Speed Steel
- Ceramics
- CBN
- Others
End-User
- Automotive
- General Manufacturing
- Oil & Gas
- Aerospace & Defense
- Electronic & Electricals
- Medical
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- The UAE
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TOOL TYPE
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
4.3.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 FUTURE MARKET ANALYSIS
6.1.1 RISING HOME IMPROVEMENTS & DIY ACTIVITIES
6.1.2 RISING USAGE OF CUTTING TOOLS IN GENERAL MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES
6.2 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
6.2.1 TOOL TYPE
6.2.2 PRODUCT
6.2.3 MATERIAL
6.3 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 CLASSIFICATION OF CUTTING TOOLS
8.2.1 SINGLE POINT
8.2.2 DOUBLE POINT
8.2.3 MULTI POINT
8.3 RISING METAL WORK
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 EMERGING CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
9.2 RISING DEMAND FOR LUXURY VINYL TILES
9.3 ROBUST INCREASE IN NEW CONSTRUCTION AND REMODELING IN RESIDENTIAL SECTOR
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RISING HOME IMPROVEMENTS & DIY ACTIVITIES
10.2 RISING USAGE OF CUTTING TOOLS IN GENERAL MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES
10.3 DEVELOPING PROMINENCE OF ASIAN MANUFACTURING
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 LOW-COST LABOR
11.2 OSCILLATION IN COST OF RAW MATERIALS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.1.1 VALUE & VOLUME
12.2 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 TOOL TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
13.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
13.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4 INDEXABLE
13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
13.5 SOLID ROUND
13.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
13.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
14 PRODUCT
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
14.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
14.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4 GROOVERS
14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
14.5 REAMERS
14.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
14.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
14.6 MILLING CUTTERS
14.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
14.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
14.7 DRILLS
14.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
14.7.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
14.8 OTHERS
14.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
14.8.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
15 MATERIAL
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
15.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
15.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4 CEMENTED CARBIDE
15.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
15.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
15.5 HIGH-SPEED STEEL
15.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
15.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
15.6 CERAMICS
15.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
15.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
15.7 CBN
15.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
15.7.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
15.8 OTHERS
15.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
15.8.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
16 END-USER
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
16.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
16.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4 AUTOMOTIVE
16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.5 GENERAL MANUFACTURING
16.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.6 OIL & GAS
16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.7 AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
16.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.7.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.8 ELECTRONIC
16.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.8.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.9 MEDICAL
16.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.9.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.10 OTHERS
16.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
16.10.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
17 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
17.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
17.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4 OFFLINE
17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
17.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
17.5 ONLINE
17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
17.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (VALUE & VOLUME)
18 GEOGRAPHY
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
18.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
18.3 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
19 APAC
19.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.1.1 VALUE & VOLUME
19.2 TOOL TYPE
19.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
19.3 PRODUCT
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
19.4 MATERIAL
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
19.5 END-USER
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
19.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
19.7 KEY COUNTRIES
19.7.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
19.7.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
19.7.3 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
19.7.4 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
19.7.5 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
19.7.6 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
19.7.7 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
20 NORTH AMERICA
20.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.1.1 VALUE & VOLUME
20.2 TOOL TYPE
20.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
20.3 PRODUCT
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
20.4 MATERIAL
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
20.5 END-USER
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
20.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
20.7 KEY COUNTRIES
20.7.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
20.7.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
20.7.3 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
20.7.4 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
21 EUROPE
21.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.1.1 VALUE & VOLUME
21.2 TOOL TYPE
21.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
21.3 PRODUCT
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
21.4 MATERIAL
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
21.5 END-USER
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
21.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
21.7 KEY COUNTRIES
21.7.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
21.7.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
21.7.3 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
21.7.4 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
21.7.5 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
21.7.6 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
21.7.7 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.1.1 VALUE & VOLUME
22.2 TOOL TYPE
22.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
22.3 PRODUCT
22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
22.4 MATERIAL
22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
22.5 END-USER
22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
22.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
22.7 KEY COUNTRIES
22.7.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
22.7.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
22.7.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
22.7.4 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
22.7.5 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
23 LATIN AMERICA
23.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.1.1 VALUE & VOLUME
23.2 TOOL TYPE
23.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
23.3 PRODUCT
23.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
23.4 MATERIAL
23.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
23.5 END-USER
23.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
23.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
23.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
23.7 KEY COUNTRIES
23.7.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
23.7.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
23.7.3 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
23.7.4 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
23.7.5 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
24 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
24.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
25 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
25.1 KENNAMETAL INC
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
25.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
25.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
25.2 OGS CORPORATION
25.3 ISCAR LTD
26 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
26.1 MAPAL DR. KRESS KG
26.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
26.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
26.2 MAKITA CORPORATION
26.3 ROBERT BOSCH
26.4 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
26.5 KELIN TOOLS
26.6 ICS CUTTING TOOLS INC
26.7 SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
26.8 OTTO BAIER GMBH
26.9 HILTI CORPORATION
26.10 SANDVIK AG
26.11 INGERSOLL CUTTING TOOLS
26.12 FRAISA SA
26.13 KYOCERA
26.14 J SCHNEEBERGER MASCHINEN AG
26.15 VOLLMER
26.16 CERATIZIT GROUP
26.17 HIKOKI
27 REPORT SUMMARY
27.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
27.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
28 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
28.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
28.2 MARKET BY TOOL TYPE
28.3 MARKET BY PRODUCT
28.4 MARKER BY MATERIAL
28.5 MARKET BY END-USER
28.6 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
29 APPENDIX
29.1 ABBREVIATIONS
