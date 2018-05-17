CUTV News Welcomes Dr. Patricia Broderick of Eazysense Nanotechnologies Inc.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CUTV News today announced Dr. Patricia Broderick of Eazysense Nanotechnologies Inc. is featured in an exclusive sit-down, one-on-one conversation with our host Jim Masters.

The brain is a living miracle and we're getting closer to understanding the brain biologically and chemically thanks to remarkable advances by dedicated innovative and open-minded scientists like Dr. Patricia Broderick.

Dr. Broderick is a Medical Professor in Molecular Cellular and Biomedical science at The City University of New York School of Medicine and has served as adjunct professor in Neurology at NYU-Langone Medical Center. She is also Founder of Eazysense Nanotechnologies Inc.

Dr. Broderick has invented, patented and trademarked a revolutionary technology that will change the way we understand the brain. Dr. Broderick has spent her career working on neurodegenerative diseases like epilepsy, Parkinson's, as well as biopsychiatric conditions like anxiety, depression, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorders.

"I wanted to sense the neurotransmitters in the brain in their natural state and compare it with neurochemistry of the brain disorder we seek to heal," says Dr. Broderick. Neurotransmitters include dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin, which indicate all manner of information regarding the health of our brain.

With Dr. Broderick's technology it's now possible to see neurotransmitters as they are released online in real time. Signals can be seen on a computer and even on a mobile device.

"I first got started because I was extremely interested in why people become mentally ill," says Dr. Broderick. "I wanted to know why people behave the way they do. I wanted to know if anything could be changed in a person's brain. I should be contributing to science in a way that was much more profound."

Today, Dr. Broderick manufactures original sensors that are smaller than a human hair through Eazysense Nanotechnologies. Through these efforts, we're getting closer to understanding the brain.

"We are studying Parkinson's disease with Lewy body dementia, stroke, epilepsy," says Dr. Broderick. "There's a whole group of people studying sensors. There's a whole group of people studying the brain. But we are the only ones who study both! We are sensing the brain. We are imaging the human and animal brain live!"

Dr. Broderick's work is truly cutting-edge science: innovative, life-changing and offering hope to millions.

