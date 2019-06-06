CUTV News Welcomes Elder Care Advocate and Caregiving Expert Pamela D. Wilson

GOLDEN, Colo., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUTV News today announced elder care advocate and caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson is featured in an exclusive one-on-one interview with host Jim Masters.

Caregiving is a heavy burden. It's an emotional minefield every day. Physical and emotional exhaustion are common. Uncertainty leads to sleepless nights for both the caregiver and the aging adults who need care.

Caregiver Resources: What Is Life Like for a 24/7 Caregiver? CUTV News

With all this stress and anxiety, caregivers can often become sicker than the people for whom they care.

So who cares for the caregivers?

Pamela D. Wilson is a caregiving expert and elder care advocate dedicated to supporting caregivers of aging parents, spouses, and other family members.

"Caregivers need help and support, but they're afraid to ask," says Wilson. "By learning the right questions to ask and how to work with healthcare professionals, their lives can improve. The care of their loved ones can improve as well."

Of course, it's difficult for caregivers to physically go to support groups when they care for someone who cannot be left alone or they work full time and caregive on weekends and evenings. That's why Wilson's caregiving courses, called Stay at Home and Power of Attorney, as well as support groups are all online.

Prior to establishing her current practice, Wilson established two caregiving organizations where she served for over twenty years as a court-appointed guardian, financial and medical power of attorney, personal representative of the estate, trustee, and care manager for clients.

"I was legally responsible for all of their money, medical decisions and care, posthumous wishes and estates," recalls Wilson. "I would get the call at 2 a.m. from the nursing home saying someone fell asking, do we send them to the emergency room? I was on the ground in the emergency room, in nursing homes, in the assisting living communities, managing 24-hour in-home care for my clients. My phone would ring all hours of the day. There was no rest. That's why I can help family caregivers because I know what it's like to be a 24/7 caregiver with all the unexpected things that happen. You just have to be able to laugh about the crazy stuff to avoid crying, and caregiving is crazy."

Wilson says we have to advocate for the person we're caring for while also advocating for ourselves as caregivers. Her mission is to reach as many caregivers and aging adults with education and support. So many caregivers have no idea what's about to happen. I can help caregivers and aging adults avoid and manage unexpected situations. It's what caregivers and aging adults think they know – that they don't know – that causes all the problems.

When caregivers struggle through caregiving they cope as best as they can. After caregiving ends, caregivers regret not getting expert help. They realize mistakes were made and see clearly things they would have done differently.

"The reward that I get personally from doing this is why I tell people 'Don't give up,'" says Wilson. "There's always a solution no matter what the problem is. There's always something that can be done. Get help to gain confidence and to avoid mistakes about all the things you think you know -- but really don't know -- how to manage."

For more information on Pamela D. Wilson, visit www.pameladwilson.com.

