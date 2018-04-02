CUTV News Welcomes Entrepreneur Rene Murata of CEO Essence

SPRING, Texas, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CUTV News today announced Rene Murata of CEO Essence is featured in an exclusive sit-down, one-on-one conversation with host Jim Masters.

Rene Murata is a true facilitator in every sense of the word, motivated to use her extensive expertise to help others. The founder and CEO of Risk Integrity Safety Knowledge Inc. (RISK Inc.), a successful process safety consulting firm, Murata is now committed to helping the next generation of women develop their CEO "voice" with CEO Essence, a coaching practice for emerging women business leaders.

"I had to learn how to be a successful, woman CEO in a male-dominated industry and still be competitively viable," says Murata. "Being competitive while still being true to their femininity is something a lot of women face in many different industries. I feel I'm uniquely positioned to help other women succeed, as I've overcome a lot, not only in my business but in my personal life, to be able to inspire women."

CEO Essence is about embracing our essence of who we are as women in order to speak with our true voice.

"As women, we have much to offer," says Murata. "We need to learn to trust ourselves and our intuition. Once we trust in ourselves, trust that we can speak up, we can be our authentic selves and create what we want in life easily. We just need to be able to define who we are - through our voice."

Through training videos and personal or group coaching, Murata's CEO Essence program can guide women through personal and professional challenges. Murata can help women build their confidence and improve their lives in a variety of arenas.

"There's no prerequisite for working with me other than a desire to move forward with some intention," says Murata. "It can be a business intention, a personal life intention. I can help you understand for yourself the right path forward, shed some light on your thinking and maybe shift some energy."

