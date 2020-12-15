Cutwater Spirits Celebrates Over 1,000 Awards

Cutwater's Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney oversees production and innovation, and his meticulous passion for quality is a driving force behind the brand's success and critical acclaim. Cutwater Spirits began earning medals while Yuseff was head brewer at Ballast Point, experimenting with distillation as a side project in the brewery's break room. The early awards and accolades for Yuseff's spirits sparked an increased focus on distilling and expanded production. In 2017, Yuseff and Co-Founder Earl Kight officially established Cutwater Spirits to focus solely on distilled spirits. Today, Cutwater is known for revolutionizing the RTD category by offering great-tasting real cocktails made with their acclaimed spirits and high-quality ingredients in the convenience of a can.

"We are honored and proud that Cutwater is consistently acknowledged by the industry as among the best in the world," comments Yuseff. "The accomplishment of reaching this incredible milestone is a true testament to the entire team's passion, hard work, and commitment to excellence."

In 2020 alone, Cutwater Spirits won nearly 400 awards to date at prestigious competitions around the globe. Top honors include:

The 2020 London Spirits Competition received more than 700 entries from 69 countries. Cutwater Spirits won 29 awards, including:

Tequila of the Year: Cutwater Tequila Reposado

Best in Show by Country: Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum

Gold: Cutwater Tequila Reposado, Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum

At San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020, Cutwater Spirits scored 31 awards across nearly all of the brand's categories, most notably:

Best of Class & Double Gold: Cutwater Tequila Reposado

Double Gold: Cutwater Vodka

Berlin International Spirits Competition 2020 received entries from over 300 spirits from 19 countries around the world. Cutwater brought home top honors including:

USA Distillery of the Year

Distillery of the Year Double Gold: Ginger Beer

Gold: Canned Cocktails - Rum & Cola, Rum & Ginger, Spicy Bloody Mary; Spirits - Cutwater American Rye Whiskey, Cutwater Barrel Aged Rum, Cutwater Vodka, Devil's Share American Whiskey

The 2020 Denver International Spirits Competition received more than 450 entries from 11 countries. Cutwater Spirits won 36 awards including:

Best of Show - First Place: Cutwater Tequila Reposado (competition's top spot)

Double Gold: Cutwater American Rye Whiskey

Gold: Canned Cocktails - Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Vodka Soda Cucumber, Vodka Mule, Whiskey Mule; Spirits - Devil's Share American Whiskey, Devil's Share Bourbon; Frozen Cocktail Pops - Gin Melon Pop; Non-Alcoholic Mixers - Mild Bloody Mary Mix

The 2020 New York International Spirits competition received more than 1,200 submissions from 30 countries. Cutwater Spirits won 19 awards including:

California Distillery of the Year (for the sixth year running)

RTD Distillery of the Year

Double Gold: Cask Strength Rum, Cutwater Tequila Blanco, Ginger Beer

Gold: Canned Cocktails Whiskey Mule; Spirits - Cutwater Bourbon, Cutwater Vodka; Frozen Cocktail Pops - Rum & Cola Pop, Tequila Margarita Pop

With a dedicated focus on innovation, Cutwater Spirits continues to release new, high-quality spirits and canned cocktails. Follow Cutwater Spirits on Instagram to stay up to date.

About Cutwater Spirits: Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of 19 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a 250-seat world-class tasting room offering lunch, dinner, cocktails, and tours. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,000 awards across its portfolio of products and is currently distributed in 45 states.

Contact:

Madeleine Andrews

[email protected]

SOURCE Cutwater Spirits