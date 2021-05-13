Cutwater Spirits Scores Top Honors At San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Bringing Home Best of Class, Double Gold and Gold Medals Across Portfolio
May 13, 2021, 10:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based distillery Cutwater Spirits, is proud to announce several exciting wins at the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021. Known as the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., Cutwater scored top honors including Best of Class for its Whiskey Mule RTD, four Double Golds, and seven Gold medals. Predominantly known for its pioneering line of over 20 canned cocktails, Cutwater Spirits also produces an acclaimed portfolio of 23 bottled spirits spanning nearly every category, including tequila, rum, vodka, gin, whiskey, and its recently launched Cutwater Mezcal, which received Double Gold (more info here).
Despite a record-breaking year for The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, with over 3,500 entries, Cutwater excelled, earning top honors across the portfolio as follows:
Best of Class
- Whiskey Mule canned cocktail
Double Gold
- Cutwater Mezcal
- Cutwater Whiskey Mule canned cocktail
- Cutwater Mild Bloody Mary canned cocktail
- Cutwater White Russian canned cocktail
Gold
- Cutwater Vodka
- Cutwater Horchata Vodka
- Cutwater American Rye Whiskey
- Cutwater Devil's Share Bourbon
- Cutwater Cucumber Vodka Soda canned cocktail
- Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary canned cocktail
- Cutwater Gin & Tonic canned cocktail
"It is an incredible honor for the entire team at Cutwater Spirits to have been recognized in one of the most prestigious spirits competitions in the world," commented Yuseff Cherney, Co-Founder and Master Distiller. "This accomplishment is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to innovation and quality across our portfolio of canned cocktails and bottled spirits."
Cutwater's Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney oversees production and innovation, and his meticulous passion for quality is a driving force behind the brand's success. Cutwater Spirits began earning medals while Yuseff was head brewer at Ballast Point, experimenting with distillation as a side passion project in the brewery's break room. The early accolades for Yuseff's spirits sparked an increased focus on distilling, expanded production and the canning of Cutwater's cocktails. In 2017, Yuseff and Co-Founder Earl Kight officially established Cutwater Spirits to focus solely on distilled spirits. Today, Cutwater is known for pioneering the RTD category by offering great-tasting cocktails made using their acclaimed spirits and high-quality ingredients in the convenience of a can.
Cutwater Spirits is now the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S. and has won over 1,100 total awards across its entire portfolio of canned cocktails and bottled spirits. Innovation continues to remain a central focus for the brand and there are several new releases slated in the coming months. Follow Cutwater Spirits on Instagram to stay up to date.
About Cutwater Spirits: Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,100 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 45 states. Learn more at www.CutwaterSpirits.com or follow @cutwatersprits on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
