Cutwater Spirits Scores Top Honors At San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Best of Class

Whiskey Mule canned cocktail

Double Gold

Cutwater Mezcal

Cutwater Whiskey Mule canned cocktail

Cutwater Mild Bloody Mary canned cocktail

Cutwater White Russian canned cocktail

Gold

Cutwater Vodka

Cutwater Horchata Vodka

Cutwater American Rye Whiskey

Cutwater Devil's Share Bourbon

Cutwater Cucumber Vodka Soda canned cocktail

Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary canned cocktail

Cutwater Gin & Tonic canned cocktail

"It is an incredible honor for the entire team at Cutwater Spirits to have been recognized in one of the most prestigious spirits competitions in the world," commented Yuseff Cherney, Co-Founder and Master Distiller. "This accomplishment is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to innovation and quality across our portfolio of canned cocktails and bottled spirits."

Cutwater's Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney oversees production and innovation, and his meticulous passion for quality is a driving force behind the brand's success. Cutwater Spirits began earning medals while Yuseff was head brewer at Ballast Point, experimenting with distillation as a side passion project in the brewery's break room. The early accolades for Yuseff's spirits sparked an increased focus on distilling, expanded production and the canning of Cutwater's cocktails. In 2017, Yuseff and Co-Founder Earl Kight officially established Cutwater Spirits to focus solely on distilled spirits. Today, Cutwater is known for pioneering the RTD category by offering great-tasting cocktails made using their acclaimed spirits and high-quality ingredients in the convenience of a can.

Cutwater Spirits is now the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S. and has won over 1,100 total awards across its entire portfolio of canned cocktails and bottled spirits. Innovation continues to remain a central focus for the brand and there are several new releases slated in the coming months. Follow Cutwater Spirits on Instagram to stay up to date.

About Cutwater Spirits: Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,100 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 45 states. Learn more at www.CutwaterSpirits.com or follow @cutwatersprits on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

