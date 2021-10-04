Cuvée Beauty Launches at Nordstrom

The leading department store will carry Cuvée Beauty's entire offering online, and will feature six of the brand's top sellers – Air Dry Mist, Champagne Texturizing Spray, Shampoo, Conditioner, Blowout Bombe and Volumizing Mist – in their in-store "Best Tressed" haircare tower from October 1 st through November 30 th 2021.

"We are honored and excited to be partnering with Nordstrom, a leader in cultivating indie beauty brands, and couldn't be more thrilled to introduce Cuvée Beauty to a new audience. "The partnership was a perfect fit, as Nordstrom truly shares our mission of offering carefully curated, luxurious products that enhances the overall beauty experience," said Courtney Sheahan, President of Cuvée Beauty. "We look forward to seeing this partnership come to life and can't wait for Nordstrom's guests to experience our brand."

Since its inception in 2016, Cuvée Beauty has become a major force in the luxury haircare space. The brand offers an array of high-performance, multi-use products made with rare and potent skincare-grade grade ingredients. The entire collection is made with "the Cuvée Complex," a propriety blend of unmatched ingredients including grape seed extract from the Champagne region of France, ceramides, truffle extracts and pea proteins. Each sku was formulated to provide consumers with a low-maintenance luxury at-home routine.

For more information about Cuvée Beauty, please visit https://www.cuveebeauty.com/.

About Cuvée Beauty:

HEAD-TURNING HAIR, WITHOUT THE HASSLE

That's what we call low maintenance luxury.

We believe every good hair day starts with strong, healthy hair. So we infuse our super versatile, multi-purpose products with rare, potent, and skincare grade ingredients to deliver that covetable look good, feel good confidence with every use.

