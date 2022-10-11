CUVERD™, THE NEXT-GENERATION PRESCRIPTION SAVINGS PLATFORM, OFFERS PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURERS A POWERFUL NEW INTEGRATED SOLUTION TO AMPLIFY ENROLLMENTS INTO PATIENT COPAY SAVINGS AND SUPPORT PROGRAMS

Built by healthcare industry veterans, Cuverd™ is partnering with pharma manufacturers and retailers to revolutionize medication accessibility for millions of consumers

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TranspareRx Corporation, the leading healthcare technology company bringing transparency to prescription drug pricing, announced its pharmaceutical industry launch of Cuverd™, the next-generation prescription savings platform. Effective immediately, pharmaceutical manufacturers can integrate their prescription savings programs within the innovative platform, giving them direct access to millions of consumers through some of the world's largest retailers.

Cuverd(TM) mobile app demonstration

Cuverd's point-of-sale technology will automatically alert pharmacy staff of participating copay savings programs for eligible patients. Next, the pharmacy will initiate a patient outreach and consult to streamline the patient's enrollment through the Cuverd™ app and website.

Similarly, pharmaceutical brands can add their current copay savings programs into the Cuverd™ point-of-sale platform and app to participate and reach more patients. Independent data suggests patients who enroll in copay engagement programs stay on therapy an average of 50-70% longer.

"Pharmaceutical manufacturers offer copay assistance programs to give people more affordable access to their prescription drugs, but only a small percentage of eligible patients are aware of them and know how to enroll to get these important savings," said TranspareRx President Neil Bajaj. "We designed Cuverd™ to seamlessly alert and enroll millions of more patients into these savings programs."

Unlike stand-alone discount card companies who only provide best "cash" prices, Cuverd™ goes further to also provide savings to the 85% of Americans with prescription insurance who also want to save on their rising copay costs for branded and generic drugs. Through its pharmacy dispensing system integration, patient and provider apps and website, Cuverd™ offers customized solutions and will be expanding its technology to other top retailers, employers, healthcare professionals and healthcare platforms to help even more customers, patients, members and employees understand their medication coverage and access available savings.

Cuverd™ takes the mystery out of prescription medication pricing for both consumers and healthcare professionals. With a simple, user-friendly interface, the platform automatically navigates all options in real-time for each unique user to deliver the lowest "out of pocket" price per medication. Within seconds, the mobile app factors in a multitude of variables, including: medication coverage across 7,000 employers and health plans; estimated copays; eligibility for additional copay savings and other programs; and comparisons to "cash" prices from leading discount card partners. Cuverd™ also provides less expensive medication alternatives for patients to discuss with their healthcare providers.

About Cuverd™

Built by healthcare technology industry veterans at TranspareRx Corporation, Cuverd™ is a prescription savings platform that helps all people – regardless of insurance status – save on prescriptions at more than 70,000 U.S. pharmacies. Its proprietary technology is designed to navigate all the complexities to deliver the lowest "out of pocket" price per medication for all people. The combination of point-of-sale integration, app and website provides custom solutions to leading retailers, employers, healthcare professionals and other healthcare partners.

About TranspareRx

TranspareRx Corporation, started by the founder and former CEO of OptimizeRx, encompasses a team of proven industry leaders who all share a passion to deliver better price transparency and savings right into the hands of millions of Americans needing help in understanding their prescription costs and available savings on their rising out-of-pocket prescription costs and benefits.

