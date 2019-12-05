Cuyahoga County Board of Health and The Center for Health Affairs Launch Healthy Northeast Ohio Website to Strengthen Regional Community Health Improvement Efforts

CLEVELAND, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuyahoga County Board of Health and The Center for Health Affairs, in collaboration with regional hospital and public health partners, announce the launch of Healthy Northeast Ohio, a new website designed to provide access to population health data, evidence-based practices, and information about regional health resources and activities.

Healthy Northeast Ohio: Sharing Knowledge to Create Healthier Communities, at www.healthyneo.org, will provide hospitals, health departments, community-based organizations, and philanthropic agencies with the resources to support regional and community health improvement activities and strengthen collaboration in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, and Portage counties.

"As individual counties we develop health improvement plans for our citizens. Having all partners working with the same datasets and monitoring health changes together is a game changer. Medina County is pleased to be a part of this foundational work," says Krista R. Wasowski, LSW, MPH, health commissioner, Medina County Health Department.

Healthy Northeast Ohio serves as a neutral repository of de-identified health information that highlights collective impact toward positive health outcomes. It allows for easy identification of areas where this is a high impact, as well as those with the greatest need. Vetted and verified data comes from more than 20 sources, including the American Community Survey, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Ohio Department of Health.

The Healthy Northeast Ohio website allows users to:

View over 150 health and quality-of-life data indicators;

Map and visualize data, and generate tailored data reports;

Examine zip-code level maps of socioeconomic need;

Browse through a database of over 2,000 evidence-based practices and programs;

Access county-specific pages with local data, priorities, health improvement strategies, and resources;

Track progress towards county goals; and

Access a tool for creating a community health needs assessment.

"Our vision for Healthy Northeast Ohio was to establish a data infrastructure to make previously inaccessible health data readily available to all. This site will help a variety of stakeholders to make informed decisions regarding their community health needs," says Patricia Terstenyak, MPH, regional community health improvement manager for The Center for Health Affairs.

About Healthy Northeast Ohio

This work is supported by a three-year grant from the HealthComp Foundation, with Cuyahoga County Board of Health serving as the fiscal agent and The Center for Health Affairs serving as the project lead. The following organizations have made financial contributions and commitments to this collaborative work: Ashtabula County Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Department of Public Health, Cuyahoga County Board of Health, The MetroHealth System, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, Southwest General Medical Center, The Center for Health Affairs, and University Hospitals.

For more information about Healthy Northeast Ohio, visit www.healthyneo.org

