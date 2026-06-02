Cuyahoga County Councilman Michael J. Houser Sr. Introduces the "Tamir Rice Act" to Ban Gun-Shaped Lighters and Protect Children

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland police within seconds of their arrival. He was holding a toy gun. More than a decade later, gun-shaped novelty lighters, products designed to be indistinguishable from real firearms, are still being sold openly in corner stores and gas stations across the country.

Photo courtesy of Tamir Rice Foundation County Councilman Michael J. Houser Sr.

On June 9, Cuyahoga County Councilman Michael J. Houser Sr. will introduce the Tamir Rice Act, the ordinance would make Cuyahoga County one of the first jurisdictions in Ohio to specifically regulate gun-shaped novelty lighters, and Houser is calling on elected officials across the country to follow.

For Samaria Rice, Tamir's mother, the legislation carries a weight that goes beyond policy. She blessed the use of her son's name and offered her full support.

"This legislation addresses a real and current safety issue. When objects are designed to be indistinguishable from real weapons, they create unnecessary and life-threatening confusion – a burden that falls heaviest on urban communities and families of color. No parent should have to bury their child because of preventable circumstances. Tamir represents the humanity and innocence of all children. I support this legislation in his name, and in the name of every child, all of whom deserve to grow up safely."

-- Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice

This is what national leaders said about the ordinance:

"The violence that stole Tamir Rice's life was a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly a child's life can be taken when systemic biases and a rush to judgment collide. We cannot continue ignoring the dangers created when products are intentionally designed to look like firearms, especially in communities where Black children are too often perceived as threats instead of innocent kids. If this ordinance can help spare even one family from carrying the pain of mourning their child, then it would be a step in the right direction."

-- Attorney Benjamin Crump, Civil Rights Attorney and Founder, Ben Crump Law

"Eleven years after Tamir was killed, his name still calls us to action. Cuyahoga County is doing something concrete, identifying a product that exists for no reason other than to be mistaken for a real gun and taking it off the shelf. This legislation names a problem, names a solution, and moves. Every city in this country has a Tamir, and every city in this country can pass a law like this one. I hope they do."

-- DeRay McKesson, Executive Director, Campaign Zero

"Gun violence remains the leading cause of death for youth in America. We must do all we can to combat the gun culture that fuels the loss of too many lives like Tamir Rice. This act is a strong stride to make our communities safer."

-- Greg Jackson, Former Deputy Director, White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

"What happened to Tamir should never happen again. His name deserves to be attached to action, not just memory. Every city has a store selling gun-shaped lighters. Every city has children who deserve to be safe. We are making this model ordinance available to any elected official who wants to bring this home. Tamir Rice was from Cleveland, but this law belongs to every community willing to fight for its children."

-- Councilman Michael J. Houser Sr., Cuyahoga County Council District 10

Media Contact:

Devyn Giannetti

(216) 698-3562

[email protected]

2079 East 9th Street, 8th Floor • Cleveland, Ohio 44115 • (216) 698-2010 • FAX (216) 698-2040

Ohio Relay Service 711 • Council Website: council.cuyahogacounty.us

SOURCE Office of Cuyahoga County Councilman Michael J. Houser Sr