CV-19 ESSENTIAL to Open its 2nd Retail Location as the Pandemic Gets Worse in NYC; New Yorker Demands & Lines are Increasing for Rapid Antigen Testing & Nasal Swab Test Throughout the City Before the Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Pandemic getting worse in NYC and lines increasing at City MD and Testing Center, New Yorkers are demanding a 2nd location, so CV-19 ESSENTIAL decided to open their 2nd Pop up location in the Upper West Side at 80 Riverside Blvd on the corner of 63rd Street.

CV-19 ESSENTIAL

The Riverside Location will be just like the midtown location and will offer PPE Products as well as Temperature Gates, UV Light, and Antibacterial Films & Disposable Toilet System but most importantly will offer Rapid Antigen Testing through Expedite Care LLC in its facility with Rapid Antigen Test with 15 M results as well as Nasal Swab test sent to the Labs with 24-72 Hour Turn-Around.

With the Expedite Care program CV-19 ESSENTIAL will offer in home white gloves service visits, as well as Corporate onsite Programs for larger groups.

The growing list of CV-19 ESSENTIAL Store's customers is now expanding from commercial client to Residential solution for UV light bathrooms, Antibacterial Films, Antigen Testing Subscriptions and UV-C sterilizers.

The new CV19 ESSENTIAL Store, located at 80 Riverside Blvd in New York City is open starting today, Monday – Saturday from 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

CV-19 ESSENTIAL Store (NYC)

41 W 35th Street

New York, NY 10001

Tel. +1 646-864-0100

www.cv19essential.com

https://www.cv19essential.com/

Press contacts:

[email protected]

240.678.6443

SOURCE CV-19 ESSENTIAL

