Cv International Unveils Maintainer Series TailStand™ and StarBridge™

Purpose‑Built for Business & Private Jet MROs Installing Starlink and Performing High‑Reach Service

BEND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cv International today announced two new additions to its proven Maintainer Series™: the TailStand™ multi‑airframe tail access system and the StarBridge™ multi-airframe, cantilevered fuselage link. These stands are designed specifically for commercial MRO shops that service business and private jets, including Gulfstream, Falcon 900 series and similar airframes with tail heights from 24' to 30'. Cv International's platforms deliver military‑grade safety, repeatable ergonomics, and the modular flexibility required for modern line and heavy maintenance tasks such as Starlink installation.

Cv International's Commercial MRO Maintenance Stands

Built on four decades of military maintenance platform experience, the TailStand™ and StarBridge™ bring aviation MROs industry‑leading features:

True multi‑airframe capability: Rapidly reconfigurable for Gulfstream, Falcon, Bombardier, Embraer and other large bizjets with 24'–30' tail heights.

Rapidly reconfigurable for Gulfstream, Falcon, Bombardier, Embraer and other large bizjets with 24'–30' tail heights. Keep technicians off surfaces: Elevated access decks and engineered load paths eliminate the need for technicians to stand on skins, protecting finishes and reducing FOD risk.

Elevated access decks and engineered load paths eliminate the need for technicians to stand on skins, protecting finishes and reducing FOD risk. Starlink‑ready Fuselage Cantilever™: A cantilevered, over‑wing access link engineered to position technicians and tooling precisely over the upper fuselage for antenna mounting, cable routing, and seal work, compatible with a broad range of airframes and Starlink hardware footprints.

A cantilevered, over‑wing access link engineered to position technicians and tooling precisely over the upper fuselage for antenna mounting, cable routing, and seal work, compatible with a broad range of airframes and Starlink hardware footprints. Modular utility suite: Integrated DimpleDeck™ anti‑slip surfaces, lockable casters, Cvi jacks for accurate leveling, modular tool and hardware trays, powered workstations, lighting, compressed air, and data connectivity for test equipment and laptops.

Integrated DimpleDeck™ anti‑slip surfaces, lockable casters, Cvi jacks for accurate leveling, modular tool and hardware trays, powered workstations, lighting, compressed air, and data connectivity for test equipment and laptops. Exceptional maneuverability: Maintainer Series sections are lightweight and modular so individual modules can be rolled, shifted, and reconfigured by a single trained operator, making stand moves, hangar reconfiguration, and whole‑aircraft removal fast and low‑effort for MRO teams.

Maintainer Series sections are lightweight and modular so individual modules can be rolled, shifted, and reconfigured by a single trained operator, making stand moves, hangar reconfiguration, and whole‑aircraft removal fast and low‑effort for MRO teams. Shop efficiency & safety: Ergonomic platforms with OSHA‑informed fall protection, quick‑change adapters for different empennage geometries, and low‑profile contact points to minimize paint and seal disruption.

Ergonomic platforms with OSHA‑informed fall protection, quick‑change adapters for different empennage geometries, and low‑profile contact points to minimize paint and seal disruption. Proven durability: Designed and validated using Cvi's military program heritage, meeting demanding maintenance cadence and corrosion‑control practices typical in aerospace environments.

Dan Warden, CEO, Cv International: "Our Maintainer Series has a long record of keeping warfighters safe and efficient in some of the harshest maintenance environments. We engineered TailStand™ and StarBridge™ to bring that same level of precision, repeatability, and durability to commercial MROs servicing high‑value business jets, now including turnkey readiness for Starlink installs. These platforms reduce risk to both aircraft finish and technicians while dramatically improving turnaround times."

MRO's Starlink retrofits and avionics upgrades require safe, repeatable access to upper fuselage and tail zones without compromising aircraft. Cv's TailStand™ and StarBridge™ speed changeovers between airframes, reduce scaffold footprint on the hangar floor, and enable shops to standardize procedures across their aircraft mix, improving throughput and lowering risk. When technicians need to move aircraft out of the hangar, the lightweight modular sections make whole‑hangar clears quick and straightforward.

Availability & support TailStand™ and StarBridge™ are available for demonstration and factory inspection. Cv International provides installation support, operator training, maintenance documentation, and customizable options (power, lighting, avionics test racks, and anti‑corrosion pack‑outs) to meet shop procedures and OEM/airline requirements.

Media and sales contact: George Darcy Chief Marketing Officer, Cv International [email protected]

About Cv International

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Cv International is a Veteran‑Owned Small Business with more than 40 years supplying engineered maintenance platforms, fluid systems, and contamination control equipment to aviation, defense, renewable energy, and industrial markets. Cv leverages military program experience to deliver industry‑leading solutions for commercial MROs and OEMs. Learn more at www.cvintl.com .

