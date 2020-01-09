CV Magazine Awards Sandler Training Designation As Leading Global Sales Training Experts 2020 - USA

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler Training (www.Sandler.com) dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network of more than 250 training centers worldwide, serving small to medium-sized businesses as well as global enterprise organizations.

CV Magazine is dedicated to shining a spotlight on the brightest, best performing, and most deserving companies and individuals from around the business world. Choosing Sandler Training as the Leading Global Sales Training Experts 2020 – USA adds to the accolades Sandler has been receiving year in and year out. "We strive to be the best and most sought after sales and leadership training organization in the world. It is an honor to once again be recognized by CV Magazine for our work and our dedication to excellence," said David Mattson, CEO of Sandler Training.

CV Magazine winners are decided by a combination of votes gathered from their network of industry partners and their own rigorous in-house research. Commitment to innovation and performance are key elements for choosing a winner.

"Our goal is to continue to be the best organization possible and to continue to offer our clients the most up-to-date training, information, research, and tools available," said Mattson.

Sandler is the largest training organization in the world, with professional trainers in more than 30 countries. Its business experts offer leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics. For more information about Sandler Training, please visit www.Sandler.com.

