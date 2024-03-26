CV Sciences, Inc. Expands +PlusCBD Pet Product Offerings with the Launch of Pet Chews

Pet Hip and Joint Health Chews and Pet Calming Care Chews improve the physical and emotional well-being of dogs

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed natural ingredients and products, proudly announces its latest innovation and product launch: a premier CBD chew tailored for pets, +PlusCBD™ Pet Hip and Joint Health Chews and +PlusCBD™ Pet Calming Care Chews. +PlusCBD™Pet wellness treats are crafted with the utmost care and supported by extensive research, and are now further validated by a landmark safety study backed by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). NASC is the leading trade association advocating for the health and wellness of companion animals that are given health supplements by their owners. The latest additions to the industry-leading +PlusCBD lineup are now available nationwide at select retailers and from our website at www.pluscbdoil.com.

The pet wellness industry has witnessed a growing demand for natural alternatives to support pets' overall well-being. In response to this need, +PlusCBD™Pet has developed a premium CBD chew with the mission of providing the highest quality ingredients and best-in-class health and nutrition for cherished family members - our pets. These formulas utilize the therapeutic properties of cannabidiol (CBD) derived from organic hemp plants. Along with CBD, our chews incorporate a curated selection of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, and vital supplements designed to enhance the well-being of your loving companion. While one in five dogs deal with joint pain, +PlusCBD Pet Hip and Joint Health Chews pairs premium THC-free hemp extract with Glucosamine, Turmeric, Rosehips, and Ginger Root providing relief for pets grappling with age-related stiffness or discomfort from physical activity. Similarly, more than 70% of dogs exhibit at least one anxiety-related behavior or habit. The non-GMO, THC-free +PlusCBD Pet Calming Care Chew employs a vitamin-rich formula of Chamomile, L-Tryptophan, Ginger Root, and L-Theanine, offering respite from anxiety and stress triggered by various stimuli such as separation, loud noises, or environmental changes, fostering a sense of relaxation and well-being in your devoted pet. Each CBD chew undergoes rigorous testing by independent laboratories to ensure purity, potency, and compliance with NASC's stringent quality standards. With a THC-free formulation and non-psychoactive properties, our chews offer a safe and effective solution for pet owners seeking natural alternatives for their companions.

Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences, commented on the significance of the NASC safety study, stating, "The NASC's comprehensive safety study further validates CBD supplements to promote the health and wellness of our family pets. Our long-standing commitment to quality and safety will provide pet owners with products they can trust. We are immensely proud to offer CBD chews that not only meet our rigorous standards, but also exceed industry benchmarks for safety and efficacy."

+PlusCBD™ Pet Hip and Joint Health Chews and Pet Calming Care Chews are the first new offerings from CV Sciences in 2024. In 2023, the award-winning wellness brand introduced several product offerings designed to elevate the health and well-being of our human consumers, including +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Extra Gummies, +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Sleep Gummies, +PlusCBD™ Daily Balance THC-Free Gummies and Softgels and +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels. The continued expansion of the Company's industry-leading product catalog amplifies its commitment to providing all users, both two-legged and four, with research-supported, plant-based health and wellness alternatives. For more information, please visit +PlusCBD or CV Sciences .

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company's hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD™ branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. With a commitment to science, +PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company's Cultured Foods™ brand provides a variety of 100% plant-based food products. Committed to crafting nutritious and flavorful alternatives, Cultured Foods™ caters to individuals seeking vegan, gluten-free, or flexitarian options for a wholesome and satisfying culinary experience. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California, and Warsaw, Poland. The Company also operates a drug development program focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

