CV Sciences, Inc. Launches New Line of THC-Free Gummies and Softgels

+PlusCBD™Daily Balance THC-Free products provide benefits of CBD without effects of THC

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of +PlusCBD™Daily Balance THC-Free Gummies and Softgels. These new additions to the +PlusCBD™ product portfolio are now available for purchase at +PlusCBD .

CV Sciences, Inc. launches +PlusCBD™Daily Balance THC Free products.

The +PlusCBD™Daily Balance THC Free line offers a daily-use supplement that provides the wellness benefits of CBD without THC and other cannabinoids. +PlusCBD™Daily Balance THC Free Gummies and Softgels are perfect for traditional supplement users who are active and on the go and everyday heroes including first responders, teachers, and military personnel, who are encouraged to enjoy exclusive discounts through +PlusCBD's new Daily Heroes program.

+PlusCBD™Daily Balance THC-Free Gummies and Softgels are made with CV Sciences' 99.9% pure CBD isolate, expertly crafted in concentrations that help consumers overcome intense challenges to their everyday mental and physical wellbeing. Each gummy or softgel contains 25mg of CBD and are organically sweetened with no artificial flavorings. The line is gluten-free, non-GMO and third-party lab tested to ensure safety and consistency. The +PlusCBD™Daily Balance THC-Free Gummies are available in a tasty Wild Berry flavor, featuring a satisfying, chewy texture, and are intended for use once per day or as needed to meet wellness goals. The gummies and vegan softgels are safe to use more than once per day and can be combined with other +PlusCBD™ products as part of a comprehensive CBD routine.

"Sometimes, consumers just want to experience the relaxing effects of CBD without THC," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "Our +PlusCBD Daily Balance THC-Free Gummies and Softgels are well-suited for individuals who are prohibited from THC use in their occupations or who simply prefer to consume CBD on its own. No matter the reason, Daily Balance products will bring relief and calm to consumers with various needs as +PlusCBD™ continues to expand its product portfolio."

The +PlusCBD™ Daily Balance THC Free line is intended for daily use to help consumers reach their personal wellness goals.

Visit +PlusCBD for more information.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products, which are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B and B2C. Our +PlusCBD™ branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are one of the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company's products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, +PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. We are traded on the OTC:QB, and our trading symbol is CVSI. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

