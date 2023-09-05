CV Sciences, Inc. Launches Reserve Sleep Gummies

Premium sleep aid supports better sleep by combining melatonin and cannabinoids

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of +PlusCBD™Reserve Collection Sleep Gummies as the brand continues to expand into the sleep aid market.

The +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection product line is crafted with a proprietary blend of full-spectrum cannabinoids with rich and bold profiles, providing intense support when needed. +PlusCBD™Reserve Sleep Gummies are the latest addition to the successful Reserve Collection, formulated for consumers that want a product specifically designed for better sleep. Reserve Sleep Gummies give consumers more out of their nightly sleep supplement with 25mg CBD, 2.5mg THC, 5mg CBN, and 3mg of melatonin per gummy. Reserve Sleep allows consumers to regulate their circadian rhythms naturally while avoiding habit-forming sleep aids.

Like all +PlusCBD™ Reserve products, Sleep Gummies feature a potent blend of naturally occurring CBD and THC for a broader, full-spectrum cannabinoid experience. Sleep Gummies are available in a natural blackberry flavor sweetened with organic cane sugar.

"The global sleep aid market is expected to exceed $125 billion by 2030, proving that there is an incredible demand for products that help consumers rest and recover after a long day of work and other life stressors," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "CV Sciences has long been committed to formulating science-backed, hemp-derived products to address the many needs of consumers, from anxiety and pain to sleep. Reserve Sleep is an effective, natural product that combines the melatonin that many consumers already utilize with cannabinoids that target sleep, allowing them to get the rest they need for optimal health."

In addition to Reserve Sleep Gummies, CV Sciences recently launched Daily Balance THC Free softgels in a 100mg dose . These softgels are formulated for consumers who need higher CBD concentration to achieve their wellness goals without the effects of THC. 100mg THC Free softgels are easy-to-swallow, vegan and contain a precise dose, backed by clinical research to support everyday health.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products, which are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's PlusCBD™ branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company's products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with Company and regulatory standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. The Company also operates a drug development program focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

