CV Sciences Launches +PlusHLTH, a New Line of Cannabinoid-Free Supplements

+PlusHLTH™ offers supplements that naturally enhance focus, mood, energy levels, metabolism, and more. Free of cannabinoids, +PlusHLTH™'s collection of innovative supplements includes:

Clarity: The ultimate cognitive enhancer, scientifically proven to support overall mental acuity, boosting focus and improving memory retention with a potent blend of DMAE, Huperzine A, Rhodiola, and Lion's Mane. Available in gummy format.

Formulated to help one navigate life's occasional stresses with ease, harnessing the calming properties of Holy Basil, Lemon Balm, St. John's Wort, and L-Theanine to maximize tranquility and serenity and promote relaxation and emotional balance. Available in gummy format.

ReShape: More than just a diet supplement; it's a holistic approach to promoting well-being by supporting metabolism, enhancing energy levels, and achieving weight management goals with carefully selected ingredients Berberine, OEA (oleoylethanolamide), and Cinnamon.

"+PlusHLTH™ fills a growing demand for natural supplements that address today's key wellness challenges, offering consumers a cannabinoid-free alternative or complement to our best-selling CBD-based product line, +PlusCBD™," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "Whether someone is looking to reach a fitness goal, relax and unwind during a busy time, or enhance their mental acuity and performance, there is a +PlusHLTH™ supplement designed to be a part of their success story. +PlusHLTH™ is not your average line of wellness supplements; it's a pathway to becoming your best self."

+PlusHLTH™ adds to CV Sciences' expansive collection of health and wellness products curated to help individuals excel in their daily endeavors. Within the last year, the Company has expanded its line of +PlusCBD™ products for pets and launched a collection of +PlusCBD™ Reserve gummies. For more information, please visit https://www.pluscbdoil.com/ .

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company's hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD™ branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company's Cultured Foods™ brand provides a variety of 100% plant-based food products. Committed to crafting nutritious and flavorful alternatives, Cultured Foods™ caters to individuals seeking vegan, gluten-free, or flexitarian options for a wholesome and satisfying culinary experience. In addition, the Company owns Elevated Softgels, a leading manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures for the supplement and nutrition industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Warsaw, Poland. The Company also operates a drug development program focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

