CV Societies Propel Plans Forward for a New Board of Cardiovascular Medicine

Planning enters next phase as ABMS announces open comment period

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts by the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, the Heart Failure Society of America, the Heart Rhythm Society and The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions to create a new, independent Board of Cardiovascular Medicine under the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) are closer to becoming a reality with the creation of a formal Board of Directors and the announcement by the ABMS Advisory Board on Specialty Board Development of an open comment period.

The 90-day open comment period announced by ABMS on April 24 is a critical part of the application review process and a vital cornerstone for engagement in the decision-making process. Running through July 24, ABMS is seeking to gauge support for the new Board, including feedback on its impact to clinicians and patients.

"The open comment period is the time for cardiovascular physicians, allies in other medical specialties, patients, and others to make their voices heard on why an independent CV Board is the best path for cardiologists to stay up-to-date on best practices and evidence-based care, ensuring patients receive the best possible care," said Jeffrey Kuvin, MD, president of the proposed Board's new Board of Directors. "The field of cardiovascular medicine has evolved dramatically over the past few decades; now is the right time to develop an independent cardiovascular Board."

A diverse range of stakeholders, including cardiologists, other health care professionals, cardiovascular patients, cardiovascular organizations, and the public are invited to share their perspectives on the new Board, including whether it meets the ABMS requirements for both initial certification and continuing competency. Comments can be submitted via the ABMS website.

In addition to the comment period, the first 10 directors of the prospective Board have been selected, with an additional five directors soon to be named. As leaders in their respective fields, the Board of Directors will be instrumental in ushering the new Board through the application process and overseeing pre-launch projects in anticipation of Board approval.

The initial Directors include:

Mark H. Drazner , MD (Treasurer)

, MD (Treasurer) Peter L. Duffy , MD

, MD David P. Faxon , MD

, MD Edward T. A. Fry , MD

, MD Judith S. Hochman , MD

, MD Jodie L. Hurwitz , MD (Secretary)

, MD (Secretary) Michelle Maya Kittleson , MD

, MD Daniel M. Kolansky , MD

, MD Jeffrey T. Kuvin , MD (President)

, MD (President) Gregory F. Michaud , MD

"Cardiologists have a responsibility to maintain clinical competency to ensure patients receive the best possible care. To facilitate career-long learning, a new model of certification tailored to the unique needs of cardiology is needed," the Directors said in a joint statement. "An independent Board focused solely on cardiovascular medicine as a distinct medical specialty will ultimately benefit cardiologists and patients alike."

The Directors' initial work will establish the framework needed to pave the way for a successful launch of the proposed Board of Cardiovascular Medicine, which includes crafting clear bylaws that outline the Board's structure and decision-making processes, establishing vital committees to manage specific Board processes and subspecialties, developing a sound budget, managing financial processes, and defining a tailored continuous competency certification process.

About the Proposed Board of Cardiovascular Medicine

For over 80 years, cardiovascular medicine has been incorporated under the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). However, given decades of advancements in the field, cardiologists across the country have come together to move towards a new Board that recognizes cardiovascular medicine as a medical specialty distinct from internal medicine. The proposed independent Board of Cardiovascular Medicine, governed by cardiologists for cardiologists, would facilitate a deep understanding of competencies to ensure high-value cardiovascular patient care. The underpinnings of true lifelong learning and practical skills development proposed by the new Board will support clinicians in achieving and maintaining clinical competency. For more information, visit: https://CVBoard.org.

