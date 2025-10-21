CV Strategies Certified by California PUC as a Women Business Enterprise

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Strategies has been officially certified by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Utility Supplier Diversity Program, recognizing the firm's leadership and excellence in strategic communications, public engagement, and outreach for utilities and organizations across the western United States.

Granted pursuant to the California Public Utilities Commission's General Order (GO) 156, the designation affirms CV Strategies' standing as a Certified Women-Owned Business in California. GO 156 fosters a competitive marketplace by encouraging investor-owned utilities, community choice aggregators, energy service providers, and prime contractors to include diverse firms in procurement activities.

Since its creation nearly 40 years ago, the CPUC's Supplier Diversity Program has advanced the goal of promoting free, open, and transparent competition ensuring that California's economic strength reflects the diverse capacity and innovation of all its business owners. Public agencies and utilities frequently seek certified firms as part of their supplier diversity and inclusion commitments, making this action a significant advantage for firms that specialize in supporting critical services.

For nearly two decades, CV Strategies has partnered with utility providers, cities, counties, and special districts to strengthen community trust, increase transparency, and communicate the value of essential infrastructure and resource management. The firm's experience in public engagement, crisis communications, and education campaigns has made it a trusted strategic partner for agencies navigating complex water, energy, and policy issues.

"In a competitive consulting space, true distinction comes from authenticity and results," said Erin LaCombe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CV Strategies. "This certification reinforces what has always set us apart, our ability to listen deeply, communicate strategically, and deliver measurable impact for our clients and their communities. Being recognized by the CPUC as a Women Business Enterprise underscores both our leadership and our commitment to inclusion across the industries we serve, especially the electric and water utilities that keep California running."

CV Strategies' certification expands its eligibility to collaborate with utilities, public agencies, and regulated entities that prioritize supplier diversity. From long-range strategic communications planning and brand development to stakeholder engagement and public education, the firm continues to help organizations communicate with clarity, consistency, and purpose.

About CV Strategies

Founded in 2007, CV Strategies is a full-service strategic communications and community engagement firm specializing in the public sector, with deep expertise in water, energy, infrastructure, and local government. The firm partners with agencies and organizations across California, Utah, and Arizona to deliver creative, effective communication strategies that inspire trust, strengthen relationships, and build informed communities. Learn more at www.cvstrat.com.

