CV3 Financial Exceeds $100M Single-Month Funding

Private Lender hits $100M/month Loan Funding Milestone in less than One Year

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CV3 Financial Services, announced today that the Company roared past its first $100 million month in private money loan funding in July, achieving this milestone in less than one year of its start-up. CV3 was founded August 31, 2023, by William Tessar, the former President of CIVIC Financial Services, and provides financing to real estate investors for fix-and-flip and rental properties and ground up construction loans.

"At our previous company it took four years and nine months to reach this milestone. The CV3 team accomplished this just ten months after we began funding loans," said William Tessar, CEO of CV3. "I am humbled and grateful for the trust and confidence our customers have placed in us to provide the capital to achieve their real estate investing goals.

"It's remarkable during a time in the mortgage industry when you hear almost nothing except for the difficulties, headwinds and challenges, that CV3 has funded more than $800 million and 1,700 private money loans since we opened our doors."

CV3 is trending to top $1billion in funding in Q3 2024. The company also continues to expand its product offerings, recently launching new construction financing, and is growing their 33-state national lending footprint, by adding several new states this year.

"This accomplishment is a testament to our 195 employees, 194 of whom are from our former company. This team is experienced and committed to providing the highest level of professionalism and customer service every single day. Together we have funded more than $12 Billion and 23,000 private money loans," Tessar said. "From day one we set our sights on our mission to be the #1 capital partner of choice for all our customers' financing needs, and we're well on our way to achieving that goal."

About CV3 Financial Services

CV3 Financial Services, LLC (CV3) is a private lender providing business purpose loans for non-owner-occupied properties to real estate investors in 33 states. Financing options include bridge, fix and flip rehab loans, rental property financing, and new construction loans. With a digital lending platform designed to simplify the loan process, and all processing, underwriting and funding completed under one roof, CV3 delivers direct answers and quick closings for clients' real estate investment financing needs. For more information, visit https://www.cv3financial.com.

