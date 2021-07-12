CVC agrees to acquire a ~$470M stake in Aleph Holding, valuing the company at ~$2 Billion

MIAMI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Holding ("Aleph"), the global partner to the world's biggest digital media players, has today announced that it has partnered with leading global private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners ("CVC"). The partnership will see CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII take a minority stake in Aleph. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, and is expected to occur by August 2021.

Aleph operates in over 90 markets worldwide, reaching 2 billion consumers. It acts as an enabler of digital advertising sales for the leading digital media platforms - such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Twitch and TikTok amongst others - giving access to new and under-served markets, while providing a complete suite of services that help advertisers maximise the value of their digital marketing investments.

"We want to equalize digital advertising accessibility globally. Digital media is unlocking economic development and solutions for businesses that were not available in an analogue world," comments Gastón Taratuta, Founder and CEO of Aleph Holding. "This significant investment by CVC reflects the huge demand for digital media that we are seeing in every market around the world. We see lots of value in working closely with CVC, their expertise + portfolio of companies will generate an interesting network effect for both organizations. Together, we are ready to continue expanding our global partnerships and delivering value to our partners and local advertisers everywhere that we operate."

"It is a pleasure to team up with a world-class management team that has built an exceptional industry-leading company," said Steven Buyse, a Managing Partner at CVC. "Aleph operates in an attractive global digital media market, and has an impressive track record of accelerating growth through its exclusive relationships with digital media partners. We strongly believe in the value that Aleph brings to advertisers and media partners globally. Through our CVC network with 24 local offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia, we look forward to supporting the business in its continued expansion."

The investment follows a period of significant growth and momentum for Aleph. The company is on track to generate $1 billion in gross advertising sales in 2021, having achieved significant growth and $475M in gross sales during 2020.

Aleph recently appointed Imran Khan as Chairman of the Board, bringing breadth of experience, including leading two of the largest tech IPOs in history - Alibaba and Snap, where Mr. Khan was the Chief Strategy Officer. Aleph has also recently announced an acquisition of Ad Dynamo, which expanded the company's footprint into Africa. Today, Aleph - through its companies: IMS Internet Media Services, Httpool, AdDynamo and Social Snack - has a broad presence across Europe, America, Asia and Africa and soon we will be announcing expansion into new markets.

Aleph was born from IMS Internet Media Services (IMS), the business founded by CEO Gastón Taratuta in 2005.

About Aleph

Aleph is the largest global enabler of digital media sales. In over 90 markets worldwide, we are trusted to connect the biggest players in digital media - such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitch and TikTok, amongst 10 others - with the advertisers that rely on them.

Aleph helps advertisers maximize the value of their investment through an end-to-end service - comprising innovative proprietary technology, digital expertise and deeply embedded local market knowledge. Our teams help brands to master the leading digital platforms, bringing them closer to their customers. These services are delivered through our portfolio of digital media service brands: IMS Internet Media Services, Httpool, WISE.BLUE; Social Snack; and Ad Dynamo.

At the same time, we act as an extension to the leading players in digital, giving them access to new and under-served markets. Our global infrastructure and scale mean that we can build any market into a new success story. As a trusted partner to the whole of the digital community, we believe that growth generates growth. That's why we unlock the last mile in digital media.

About CVC

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm with a network of 24 offices throughout Europe, Asia and the US, with approximately US$115 billion of assets under management. Since its founding in 1981, CVC has secured commitments in excess of US$163 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. Funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in over 90 companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of approximately US$100 billion and employ more than 450,000 people.

For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com.

