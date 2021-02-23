CVC Capital Partners Fund VII to invest in MedRisk

CVC joins up with existing investor Carlyle to form a new partnership with MedRisk and to accelerate growth and continue delivering best-in-class care to injured workers Tweet this

"MedRisk has an excellent reputation and a proven ability to improve access to high-quality care, which has enabled the Company to become the industry leader in managed physical therapy for injured workers," said Fazle Husain, Partner at CVC Capital Partners. "We look forward to working closely with the talented team at MedRisk and our friends at Carlyle to continue the compelling growth trajectory of the Company while ensuring that patients continue to receive the highest quality service."

MedRisk is well positioned for the next chapter of its growth due to the unrivalled level of care it delivers to injured workers, and ability to deliver best-in-class service to all stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem, including patients, employers, physicians, case managers, insurance carriers, third party administrators and network providers.

MedRisk Executive Chairman Mike Ryan said, "Partnering with CVC, given their extensive network and significant financial resources, will fuel our next stage of growth. They have a deep understanding of the healthcare sector and a strong record of helping to build market-leading companies, while maintaining the highest levels of quality."

"We're excited to welcome CVC as a new partner that is well aligned with our mission and vision for the Company. This partnership, along with the continued support of Carlyle, enables MedRisk to strengthen our commitment to existing customers while pursuing greater scale in our operations," added CEO Ken Martino.

"We are incredibly proud of MedRisk's growth journey over the past three years of our partnership and its exceptional management team in building an innovative company with a customer-centric and service-oriented focus," added William McMullan, Partner at Carlyle. "With significant business momentum and strong industry tailwinds in the physical medicine market, we have great confidence in the company's continued success. We look forward to working closely with CVC and the management team to support this industry-leading franchise in its next chapter of growth."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals. Centerview Partners and Truist Securities acted as financial advisors to MedRisk and Carlyle and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP as their legal advisor. White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor for CVC Capital Partners. Equity capital for the investment will come from CVC Fund VII and Carlyle Partners VI.

Notes to editors

About CVC Capital Partners

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Founded in 1981, CVC today has a network of 23 offices and over 550 employees throughout Europe, Asia and the US. To date, CVC has secured commitments of over US$160 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. In total, CVC currently manages approximately US$109 billion of assets. Today, funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in over 85 companies worldwide, employing more than 400,000 people in numerous countries. Together, these companies have combined annual sales of approximately US$93 billion. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com.

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of injured workers. MedRisk counts over 191,200 providers in its network and serves almost 500,000 injured workers every year. It holds direct contracts with more than 90 percent of the nation's top workers' compensation insurers and third-party administrators. MedRisk, which has successfully completed a SSAE 18 SOC Type 1 and 2 examination, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $246 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs 1,825 people in 29 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow The Carlyle Group on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

