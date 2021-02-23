CVC Credit Partners prices first CLO of 2021

Apidos XXXV will increase CVC Credit's Global CLO AUM to over $18 billion Tweet this

Arranged by Bank of America and raised from a diverse base of both new and existing investors, Apidos XXXV was multiple times oversubscribed. The fund is primarily comprised of broadly syndicated First Lien Senior Secured Loans.

Kevin O'Meara, Partner and Portfolio Manager at CVC Credit Partners, said: "We are excited to have priced our first new CLO of 2021. As a result of the strong oversubscription across the liability stack, we were able to price all debt tranches at the tight end of guidance. We are pleased with the asset ramp to date and look forward to fully vesting the deal over the coming weeks."

Gretchen Bergstresser, Global Head of Performing Credit at CVC Credit Partners, commented: "2020 was a very turbulent year for credit markets, but despite the many challenges encountered we still raised five new CLOs. I am very hopeful that 2021 will be an even stronger year for our new issuance."

About CVC Credit

CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC. CVC Credit is a global credit asset manager with offices in the U.S. and Europe, over 60 investment professionals and over US$28 billion assets under management, as at 31 December 2020. CVC Credit seeks to generate for its investors positive absolute returns and attractive risk-adjusted returns on capital throughout the credit cycle. CVC Credit has built a diverse platform which creates significant synergies across its investment strategies. For further information please visit: www.cvc.com/credit.

SOURCE CVC Credit Partners