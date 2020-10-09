CVC Credit Partners prices second CLO in a month

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVC Credit Partners ("CVC Credit") is pleased to announce that it has priced Apidos XXXIV, a Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") fund totalling $402.5 million. This is the second CLO fund CVC Credit has priced in the last month, following the pricing of Cordatus XVIII in late September. Together these funds total c.$850 million of new issuance and will increase CVC Credit's global CLO funds raised in 2020 c.$1.6 billion. Pro forma for both funds CVC Credit's global CLO assets under management now stand at approximately $17 billion.

Arranged by Deutsche Bank, Apidos XXXIV is CVC Credit's second new-issue CLO to price in the U.S. in 2020 and will increase U.S. CLO AUM to approximately $10 billion. As with previous Apidos CLOs, the fund is primarily comprised of broadly syndicated First Lien Senior Secured Loans

Cordatus XVIII is a €382.5 million European focused CLO, also arranged by Deutsche Bank. It is CVC Credit's second European CLO priced in 2020, following Cordatus XVII in June. European CLO AUM now stands at $7 billion.

Kevin O'Meara, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at CVC Credit Partners, said: "To price two deals in the U.S. during such a volatile year displays the disciplined and targeted approach of the platform. We are pleased with our asset ramp for Apidos XXXIV and the recent improving market conditions created a window to price our liabilities at an attractive financing rate."

Gretchen Bergstresser, Global Head of Performing Credit at CVC Credit Partners, commented: "This is our fourth new CLO issuance globally in 2020 - a good result particularly for a year as challenging as 2020. Thanks to the cohesion of our U.S. and European teams we were able to run broadly concurrent processes for Apidos XXXIV and Cordatus XVIII, enabling various operational synergies to boost the speed and efficiency of both pricings."

About CVC Credit Partners

CVC Credit Partners is the credit management business of CVC. CVC Credit Partners is a global credit asset manager with offices in the U.S. and Europe, over 60 investment professionals and US$26 billion assets under management, as at 30 June 2020.

CVC Credit Partners seeks to generate for its investors positive absolute returns and attractive risk-adjusted returns on capital throughout the credit cycle.

CVC Credit Partners has built a diverse platform which creates significant synergies across its three investment strategies: Performing Credit, Credit Opportunities & Special Situations and Private Debt. For further information about CVC Credit Partners please visit: www.cvc.com/credit.

