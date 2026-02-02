CVCOG and RS&H Invite Community to Attend the Spaceport Feasibility Study: Mission to Space - First Public Meeting

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concho Valley Council of Governments (CVCOG) is hosting a public meeting to launch citizen input to the Concho Valley Spaceport Feasibility Study: Mission to Space. This comprehensive study, fully funded by a grant from the Texas Space Commission, will evaluate whether the Concho Valley may serve as a viable location for a future spaceport facility.

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Location: CV Transit Annex, 506 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo, TX

Time: 5:30 p.m. (Doors Open) 6-8 p.m. Public Meeting

The study is being performed by a team led by RS&H (aerospace infrastructure and planning) with SMEs Centurion Planning & Design (CV Infrastructure), Aerospace Corporation (space flight safety analysis), Blue Ridge Research and Consulting (sonic boom and noise), and SEARCH, Inc. (cultural resources). www.rsandh.com

This first Public Meeting, hosted by CVCOG and led by RS&H with Centurion's local expertise and support, aims to inform citizens and gather community input about the scope and purpose of the spaceport feasibility assessment, explain what modern inland spaceports typically do (including non-space activities that occur at spaceports), and evaluate how the Concho Valley is best suited for future testing, research, launch, and space-adjacent activities. The meeting will feature a brief presentation, staffed information stations, opportunities for one‑on‑one discussions with the project team, and interactive tools for collecting public input.

The study does not assume that a spaceport will be built; rather, the study is designed to determine whether such a concept is feasible and appropriate for our region, and Texas.

All Concho Valley residents are encouraged to attend. Individuals unable to participate in person can join virtually – https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88250823895

Meeting ID: 882 5082 3895 Passcode: 191912

Visit the website https://www.cvcog.org/regional-space-initiative/ for project news and updates.

