CVE North America Fosters Youth Empowerment Through Donations to Lower Eastside Girls Club and Urban Dove Team Charter Schools

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of its commitment to community growth and youth empowerment, CVE North America, an independent solar power producer based in New York , announces the donations of $10,000 each to two extraordinary non-profit organizations: the Lower Eastside Girls Club (LESGC) and Urban Dove Team Charter Schools.

CVE's social impact: Contributing to positive change in local communities

CVE North America is dedicated to promoting a new vision of energy: renewable energy that is produced and consumed locally. This vision goes beyond providing power. Following our company's mission of "making people and the planet the center of tomorrow's energy", CVE employees are striving to be catalysts for positive change in our local communities.

CVE decided this year to support non-profit organizations based in the New York City area that work to promote equal access to economic and social opportunities in local communities. The goal for CVE is to help create positive social change, to help disadvantaged individuals, and to give an opportunity to CVE employees to volunteer their time and skills at the service of a greater cause. Each member of the CVE team was offered the opportunity to research and nominate a worthy non-profit, and a company-wide vote resulted in the selection of the two organizations to recognize and further support their critical work empowering youth in New York City.

"With this initiative we want to do our part to give back to local communities by empowering young people and contributing to giving them equal access to opportunities," said Daphné Moore, General Counsel of CVE North America.

Two outstanding organizations changing the lives of young people

Founded in 1996 by neighborhood mothers and community activists, the Lower Eastside Girls Club is an independent, community-based organization helping young women and gender-expansive youth to shape a better future for themselves, their community, and the world in the pursuit of racial, gender, and climate justice. It provides a safe space for girls and young women to envision and connect with their successful futures. The club's state-of-the-art community center offers over 50 unique weekly programs, emphasizing arts, sciences, leadership, entrepreneurship, and wellness. LESGC's mission to break the cycle of poverty by shaping the next generation of ethical, entrepreneurial, and environmental leaders aligns closely with the values that CVE North America upholds.

While visiting the headquarters of LESGC, our team had the chance to witness the wide array of facilities and resources available - including a Maker Shop for engineering and coding, a biology lab for STEM programming, a rooftop farm, a full culinary kitchen and café, and a 64-seat state-of-the-art planetarium. Through the activities, resources, and mentorship provided at no cost to girls and their families, the club nurtures creativity, curiosity, and ambition in young girls and women. The CVE team was inspired by the energy and dedication of the LESGC staff and the obvious passion they feel for youth empowerment and social justice.

Urban Dove, another organization making an impressive impact on young lives, leverages the principles of Teamwork, Leadership, and Communication to equip NYC's youth, especially those at risk, with vital life, job, and academic skills. By creating a network of unique high schools, Urban Dove is working towards reversing the trajectory for students who have fallen off-track and are at high-risk of dropping out. In two schools Urban Dove currently serves over 500 students annually, with ambitious plans to extend their reach to 1,500 students within the next five years.

CVE had the privilege to tour the Urban Dove Team Charter School in Brooklyn and to speak to students about potential career opportunities in the solar industry. It is clear that the Urban Dove students who led the tour take pride in their school and in the work they accomplish together with the help of dedicated educators. By providing students with caring adults, individualized instruction and a sense of belonging to a team, Urban Dove provides a safe, supportive environment helping students get back on track to graduation and beyond.

While monetary contributions form a significant part of CVE North America's commitment, the company is excited to explore additional ways to support the incredible work being done by Urban Dove and LESGC through volunteering. "We are not just writing checks; we're building relationships," explained Jeremiah Simon. "The future lies in the hands of these students, and we are here to support them."

