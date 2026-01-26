CVector Announces $5M Seed Round to Accelerate AI for Industrial Customers

Powerhouse Ventures leads investment in CVector's novel AI solution for energy intensive industries.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVector announces an oversubscribed $5 million USD seed round led by Powerhouse Ventures, with participation by Fusion Fund, Hitachi Ventures, Myriad Venture Partners, and Schematic Ventures. CVector will use the funds to accelerate hiring in sales and product development and assist customers in scaling their current deployments.

CVector

Founded in November 2024 by industry veterans from Shell and CERN, CVector is already deployed across public utilities, advanced manufacturing, and chemical production. Its customers include ATEK Metals, known for operational excellence in complex metals processing as well as chemical companies like Ammobia, which is reinventing centuries old production processes.

"CVector's AI native solution provides real time recommendations in the context of dynamic feedstocks, operating metrics, and customer demand," says Richard Zhang, co-founder and CEO. "CVector sharpens decision-making around optimal production, ensuring every action is grounded in improved economics."

Using high-resolution supply chain, control system, and market data, CVector generates prioritized recommendations based on economic models tailored to each facility's operating parameters, evaluating every option by its impact on profitability.

"Contextualized industrial data may be the fuel for AI, but CVector is the only solution which addresses the additional issues of economic optimization and accessibility by end users," says Emily Kirsch, Founder and Managing Partner of Powerhouse Ventures. "Addressing all three issues is required in the new generation of AI industrial software for improved decision making in production environments."

CVector learns from operator behavior, tailoring recommendations based on how teams actually work. The result is faster root-cause analysis, smarter troubleshooting, and proactive system planning—all grounded in long-term historical trends and physical system understanding. These types of hybrid solutions augment human operators and engineers with AI-powered recommendations that are precisely targeted to drive measurable operational and economic improvements.

About CVector

CVector's AI solution empowers industrial companies with real-time recommendations to optimize margins in the context of dynamic feedstock, energy, and finished product prices. Based on high resolution control systems and market data, these prioritized recommendations are built on economic models that account for the operating parameters of the facility, and analyze possible courses of action against their impact on profitability. CVector was founded in 2024 by industry veterans with expertise in AI and industrial software, and it is headquartered in New York City, USA.

For more information, visit www.cvector.com .

About Powerhouse Ventures

Powerhouse Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Oakland, California, investing in seed-stage startups that are building innovative software to rapidly decarbonize global energy and mobility systems. Founded in 2011, Powerhouse Ventures partners with entrepreneurs developing solutions for energy, mobility and industry.

For more information, visit https://powerhouse-ventures.co/ .

About Fusion Fund

Founded in 2015, Fusion Fund is a Palo Alto–based venture capital firm that backs early-stage startups leveraging technical or data advantages. The firm partners with founders who have deep expertise in healthcare, enterprise AI, and industrial technology, helping them build the next generation of industry-defining companies. Fusion Fund invests in Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A companies across the United States and Canada, with a focus on transformational businesses that address critical challenges in digitalization, efficiency, and scalability.

For more information, visit www.fusionfund.com .

About Hitachi Ventures

Hitachi Ventures is the global corporate venture capital arm of Hitachi, Ltd. With more than $1 billion in assets under management, Hitachi Ventures partners with ambitious founders to build world-changing innovations. The firm invests in four core themes driving the future of our planet: intelligent infrastructure, sustainable industry, life sciences, and digital ecosystems. By blending the global power of Hitachi with the speed of innovation, Hitachi Ventures acts as a force multiplier for startups transforming the world around us.

For more information, visit www.hitachi-ventures.com .

About Myriad Venture Partners

Myriad Venture Partners is an early-stage venture firm defining the future of business solutions. Investing in visionary AI, B2B software, and industrial transformation leaders, Myriad brings decades of expertise and a robust corporate and financial partnership network. By connecting entrepreneurs, corporate partners, industry leaders, and co-investors, Myriad is changing the ways businesses operate, compete, and create value. The firm is based in New York with portfolio companies across North America and Europe.

For more information, visit www.myriadventures.com .

About Schematic Ventures

Schematic Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in supply chain, manufacturing, and industrial technologies. Schematic partners with technical founders building the next generation of operational infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.schematicventures.com .

Media Contact:

Richard Zhang

202-579-9478

[email protected]

SOURCE CVector