CVEDIA Selected for Wealth and Finance International's 2019 Artificial Intelligence Award

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVEDIA today announced that they were recognized by the Wealth and Finance 2019 Artificial Intelligence Awards as the most advanced simulation and sensor modeling and solutions provider in the United States.

Each year, Wealth and Finance International acknowledges companies with exemplary performance and innovation in the rapidly evolving market of Artificial Intelligence. This merit based award takes every industry into consideration, from healthcare, sensor modeling, automotive, financial services, logistics, cybersecurity and more.

"We are honored to be recognized as the most advanced simulation and sensor solutions provider for our synthetic sensor models," said Arjan Wijnveen, CEO of CVEDIA. "We believe in the importance of our SynCity simulation platform to provide safe AI models with our proven synthetic data validation systems."

SynCity is a high-fidelity simulator for machine learning projects that can be used to generate data for neural network training and validation. SynCity uses synthetic sensor modeling to generate metrics to collect data to safely develop perception, sensor fusion, and advanced processing algorithms. CVEDIA's trained sensor modeling solutions dramatically reduce time requirements and costs for gathering and organizing AI training data.

CVEDIA projects are developed by an experienced in-house team led by synthetic data industry leaders who work to create custom environments and tool systems for each project. The CVEDIA team has been vetted for over 10 years and includes AI veterans with backgrounds in machine learning, R&D, and large scale deployment.

Wealth and Finance International will soon be announcing a full list of winners on their website: https://www.wealthandfinance-news.com/awards/

About CVEDIA

Founded by synthetic data industry leaders Arjan Wijnveen and Rodrigo Orph, CVEDIA is an international team composed of world leading machine learning experts set on advancing AI technology. CVEDIA are the creators of SynCity, the industry leading computer vision simulation platform, and providers of algorithm training, dataset analytics, data management, and hardware deployment services.

The CVEDIA team hails from backgrounds in R&D, computer vision development, game development, 2D/3D design, AI research, and large scale deployment. Industry-driven and agile, extensive experience in big data powers the passion, curiosity, and competitive edge that CVEDIA brings to each project. For more information see: https://www.cvedia.com/

