New Technology Development and Extended Partnership Leads to Extended Relationship

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CViConnect ( cviconnect.co and pro.cviconnect.co ), based in Leawood, Kansas, and provider of the industry-leading app to help teachers and parents assess and improve the eyesight of children with Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI), announced today the partnership with The Children's Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center (childrenshomepgh.org) to promote the awareness and treatment of CVI.

CViConnect Partners with The Children's Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center to Promote Awareness of Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI)

CViConnect (cviconnect.co) provides visually accessible educational materials and customizable Activities for parents of children with CVI to meet each learner's individual learning needs at home.

CViConnect PRO, an app for educational professionals (pro.cviconnect.co), is designed to provide teachers a data-based service model. Teachers can choose from a library of digital learning Activities, during which the iPad's forward-facing camera is collecting data on student interaction. CViConnect assembles the data, allowing a student's educational team to work collaboratively with the family to provide a consistent approach at school and home.

The Children's Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center features unique programs that support medically fragile children and their families, including the Pediatric VIEW program. Led by Dr. Christine Roman, a renowned professional in CVI who created The CVI Range assessment, Pediatric VIEW provides assessment, consultation, and training on the impact of CVI to families and educational teams. The mission of The Children's Home is to promote the health and well-being of infants and children through services that establish and strengthen the family. The Children's Home is dedicated to supporting research, assessment, and collaboration in CVI.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with a leader in children's health and CVI, The Children's Home of Pittsburgh," Stephanie Steffer, Business Director of CViConnect said. "Their commitment to research, and to develop programs for challenging pediatric and child health issues is unmatched. Together, we share a passion to find solutions for children with CVI."

The partnership is geared toward patients, medical professionals, and educational professionals. The CViConnect platform will be integrated into The Children's Home's work with patients, teams and families. By incorporating the CViConnect platform, The Children's Home of Pittsburgh will have access to additional de-identified data and analysis.

"We are thrilled to have a relationship with CViConnect. The cutting-edge technology that has been developed has very practical applications for the treatment of patients with CVI," Pam Keen, CEO of The Children's Home & Lemieux Family Center said.

Experts from both organizations include:

Christine Roman-Lantzy, PhD, founder of Pediatric VIEW, a program of The Children's Home of Pittsburgh, and a leading advisor to CViConnect.

Jonathan Graves, M.Ed., CTVI, CATIS, a Teacher of the Visually Impaired (TVI) and a leader in assistive technology for the visually impaired.

Stephanie Steffer, CTVI and ECSE, Teacher of the Visually Impaired (TVI) and the Business Director of CViConnect.

To promote the new partnership, CViConnect will be exhibiting at The Children's Home's 2nd annual Innovations in CVI Conference on October 3rd & 4th, 2024, at the Sheraton Station Square, 300 West Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cviconnect

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CViConnect

Learn more about CViConnect at https://cviconnect.co/

Learn more about The Children's Home of Pittsburgh www.childrenshomepgh.org

Media Inquiries please contact:

CViConnect

Stephanie Steffer

Business Director

[email protected]

+1.913.276.3232

The Children's Home of Pittsburgh

Bethany Bartilson

Program Relations Manager

[email protected]

412-441-4884 ext. 2065

