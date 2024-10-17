BILLERICA, Mass. and CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantela, a leading provider of data analytics for the Media Industry, has announced a strategic partnership with CVIEW, a pioneering healthcare Digital Advertising Assets network operator. Backed by Digital Alpha as the lead investor, this collaboration will expand CVIEW's network to over 7,000 locations in medical centers across the US.

CVIEW Teams Up with Quantela and Digital Alpha in $50M Partnership

This will allow more medical centers to seamlessly integrate engaging health and wellness content, enhancing the patient experience from the moment they enter the clinic. CVIEW Kiosks will offer clinic-specific messaging and provide patients with useful information to support their healthcare decisions. CVIEW selected Quantela's data platform to transform patient engagement and Point of Care marketing. The platform creates an attractive opportunity for marketers to reach a highly targeted and captive audience. Brands can engage directly with patients and visitors through a specialized media channel, delivering customized, data-driven content in health-focused environments. Quantela's data platform will enable campaign managers to measure campaign performance and ROI by tapping into the potential of the Point of Care network.

Commenting on the partnership, Amr Salem, CEO of Quantela, stated, "This collaboration represents a significant breakthrough in the way data can be leveraged to improve Digital Advertising Assets performance. Our platform integrates Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT), allowing us to tackle data challenges across diverse industries, including cities, governments, media agencies, and public venues."

"With Quantela's data platform, CVIEW will gain insights, driving increased sales and optimizing campaign performance throughout the network," Amr added.

"This strategic partnership with Quantela and Digital Alpha marks a pivotal moment for CVIEW as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in healthcare facilities across the country. With this new investment, we are positioned to not only accelerate the deployment of our network but also drive meaningful patient engagement and communication. Together, we believe we're reshaping how healthcare providers connect with their patients and communities," said Sam Cascio, Co-founder & Managing Partner of CVIEW.

"The collaboration with Quantela and Digital Alpha provides the financial strength and technological expertise needed to take CVIEW to the next level. This partnership allows us to scale rapidly while maintaining our commitment to deliver customized, high-quality content to clinics. It's an exciting time for CVIEW as we continue to drive change in healthcare communication and expand our footprint nationally," said Daniel Cascio, CEO of CVIEW.

"As a leading investor in digital infrastructure, Digital Alpha is pleased to support this transformative initiative, which we believe has the potential to not only drive significant growth for CVIEW but also to advance the broader DOOH ecosystem in healthcare and beyond. This investment aligns well with our mission to empower digital infrastructure projects that deliver substantial, long-term value," said Rick Shrotri, Founder and Managing Partner at Digital Alpha.

About Quantela:

Quantela Inc., founded in 2015, is a technology company that offers end-to-end infrastructure digitization solutions leveraging our proprietary Data Platform. Quantela offers solutions for cities, governments, and the media industries, with an innovative outcomes-based business model that reduces the risk for our customers. We are supported by our key investors, Digital Alpha, a leading alternative asset manager focused on digital infrastructure; and Energy Impact Partners, a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. The Company is headquartered in Massachusetts with offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

About CVIEW:

CVIEW Network is a leading provider of innovative digital media solutions designed to enhance patient engagement in healthcare facilities across the United States. By deploying cutting-edge media technology, CVIEW delivers customized, relevant content that helps healthcare providers streamline communication, promote services, and improve patient experiences. With a focus on delivering value through dynamic and informative in-clinic content, CVIEW is transforming how healthcare organizations connect with their patients, fostering a more informed, engaged, and connected patient community.

About Digital Alpha:

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1.7B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha is focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net

Media Contact:

Quantela

Eman Mousa, Global Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+971 50 123 1782 (based in Abu Dhabi, UAE)

